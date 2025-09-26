Join MDC for deer management open houses in northeastern Missouri

Body

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. – Enjoy hunting deer or watching them? Want help managing private land for deer? Want to know more about the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) efforts to keep deer healthy? MDC invites deer hunters, landowners and managers, wildlife watchers, and others interested in Missouri’s white-tailed deer to a series of community open houses around the state – including in northeastern Missouri.

Attendees can talk with MDC staff about deer management and regulations, impacts of chronic wasting disease (CWD) and epizootic hemorrhagic disease (EHD) on deer populations, managing private land for deer, and MDC’s Deer Management Assistance Program. In addition, MDC staff will share new information on CWD and how MDC is working with hunters, landowners, and other partners to minimize the threat of CWD and keep Missouri deer healthy.

“For generations, Missourians have worked together to protect deer and deer hunting,” said MDC Director Jason Sumners. “Fueled by a shared passion for white-tailed deer, hunters and other wildlife enthusiasts inside and outside MDC have built a healthy, abundant herd. These open houses offer a chance to build on that foundation.”

MDC staff will share information on the previously mentioned topics and welcome questions and comments from attendees.

MDC invites the public to stop by the northeastern Missouri open houses anytime between 4 – 8 p.m. No registration is required. They will be:

Oct. 6 in Palmyra -- American Legion Hall, 600 Short St.

Oct. 7 in Macon -- Expo Center, 1303 S. Missouri St.

For a complete list of open houses around the state, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/newsroom/join-mdc-deer-management-open-houses-around-state.

In addition to welcoming public comments at the community open houses, MDC is also accepting public comments about deer management online through Oct. 17 at short.mdc.mo.gov/4yd.