MDC welcomes new conservation agent to Camden County

Body

COLUMBIA, MO. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) announces a new conservation agent placement for Camden County. Corporal Justin Emery comes from Wright County where he has worked for the last decade.

Corporal Emery brings with him a focus on conservation, public safety, and a desire to foster a connection between local communities and law enforcement entities. With years of experience in wildlife law enforcement, Corporal Emery is ready to take on the task of protecting both the resources and the community in the lake area. “I am honored to be in Camden County as the new conservation agent,” states Corporal Emery. “I am excited to help conserve and protect the wildlife of the state for future generations.”

If you have any conservation questions or need to report any wildlife violations in Camden County, please contact Corporal Emery at 573-836-3257.