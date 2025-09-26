ATLANTA, GA – Attorney General Chris Carr has sent a letter to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) supporting a notice of proposed rulemaking that would allow state and local law enforcement to use jamming technology to combat contraband cell phones in prisons and jails.

“We cannot allow another innocent Georgian to lose their life at the hands of a violent inmate with a contraband cell phone,” said Carr. “We have heard from law enforcement across the state that this is one of the biggest challenges they face each day, and jamming the signal of these contraband cell phones is the most effective solution. We have fought tirelessly for years to combat this issue, and we’re proud to finally have a partner in the FCC who will stand with us to keep people safe.”

Current FCC policy prohibits the use of jamming equipment, even in highly controlled environments like correctional institutions. This blanket restriction fails to account for the unique security needs of these facilities and relies on a decades-old statute that was enacted long before contraband cell phones were an issue. Today, inmates routinely use smuggled phones to coordinate scams and criminal enterprises, intimidate witnesses, and orchestrate violence both inside and outside prison walls.

In Tattnall County, an incarcerated leader of the infamous street gang, “Yves Saint Laurent Squad,” used a contraband cell phone to order a hit, which resulted in the death of an 88-year-old Georgia veteran. In Atlanta, two 13-year-old boys were killed in a drive-by shooting that was ordered by an incarcerated gang leader in a Georgia state prison.

These activities compromise the safety of correctional staff, other inmates, and the public at large. Just last year, the Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) seized and processed over 15,500 cell phones and more than 150 drones.

The proposed rulemaking would empower correctional administrators to implement jamming systems that disrupt unauthorized wireless communication within prisons, without affecting legitimate service outside the facility. This targeted approach balances the need for security with the preservation of lawful communications.

The FCC is scheduled to vote to issue this notice of proposed rulemaking on Sept. 30, 2025. The initial proposal was announced by FCC Chairman Brendan Carr on Sept. 5, 2025.

Joining Carr in sending this letter are the attorneys general of Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Find a copy of the letter here .

Previous AG Actions

For years, Carr fought the Biden administration to address this major public safety concern.

In June 2024, he sent a letter urging the FCC to allow for states to use cell phone jamming devices in prisons and jails. In that same letter, Carr notes that the federal U.S. Bureau of Prisons has already recognized the value of cell phone jammers and permitted several federal penitentiaries, including at least one in Georgia, to use such devices. However, the Biden administration denied this request.

In December 2024, Carr filed a Freedom of Information Act request seeking all documentation related to the FCC’s response to his June 2024 letter and information regarding the use of cell phone jamming devices at select federal prisons.

In February 2025, Carr met with President Trump’s FCC in D.C. to discuss the urgency of this issue.

In March 2025, Carr led a bipartisan coalition of 31 attorneys general in urging Congress to pass H.R. 2350 and S. 1137, federal legislation that allows states to deploy cell phone jamming technology in prisons and jails. He also took action to support similar legislation in January 2023 and December 2024.

In 2022, Carr partnered with GDC to investigate and prosecute inmates who are alleged to have engaged in criminal gang activity, including the packaging and shipping of contraband items into a state correctional facility.