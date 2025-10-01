PreSmart Solutions Launches PreSmart HealthResolve Division to Support Healthcare and Medicare Providers

PreSmart Solutions helps healthcare organizations save money, maintain compliance, and improve quality metrics that drive CMS 5-Star Quality Ratings.

SHELTON, CT, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PreSmart Solutions, an innovator in address remediation and data quality, today announced the launch of its dedicated healthcare division, PreSmart HealthResolve, created to help healthcare payers and Medicare organizations eliminate undeliverable mail, improve compliance, and strengthen member engagement.

At a time when healthcare plans are navigating a challenging landscape, Undeliverable as Addressed (UAA) mail remains a significant challenge—draining budgets and, more critically, exposing organizations to risk. When private health information is sent to the wrong address, it violates HIPAA’s Privacy Rule, which can result in costly federal fines and reputational harm. UAA mail also delays member communications, undermines care coordination, and increases vulnerability to fraud and identity theft.

“Healthcare organizations cannot afford the financial or compliance risks tied to undeliverable mail,” said Ken Goulet, PreSmart Solutions founder. “With PreSmart HealthResolve, we’re helping providers, insurers, and Medicare plans ensure members receive timely, accurate communications while focused on data security.”

Supporting Medicare’s Most Critical Mailings:

UAA mail is particularly damaging during Medicare’s Annual Notification of Change (ANOC) mailings and Annual Enrollment Period (AEP), when members rely on timely delivery of enrollment kits, ID cards, and plan updates. By correcting and validating address data before mailing, PreSmart ensures these critical communications reach the right members on time—reducing wasteful print and postage spend while protecting member trust.

Advanced Technology for Healthcare Compliance:

PreSmart’s newest feature, PreSmart ResolvePlus™, adds an additional layer of value to healthcare organizations. PreSmart ResolvePlus improves deliverability by resubmitting corrected addresses back through the PreSmart engine to confirm accuracy. For addresses still unresolved, ResolvePlus then suggests localized ZIP code–level street corrections, providing healthcare organizations with a powerful way to reduce failed delivery rates.

Key Benefits of PreSmart HealthResolve:

• Accurate Member Communications: Ensures timely delivery of reminders, screenings, surveys, and educational outreach.

• Improved Member Engagement: Increases response rates that positively impact CMS 5-Star Quality Ratings.

• Audit Trail for Compliance: Maintains full correction and communication records for Medicare and HIPAA audit requirements.

• Seamless Data Integration: Syncs with EHRs and CRMs, embedding corrected addresses directly into healthcare workflows.

• Efficiency & Cost Savings: Reduces wasted labor and postage costs, allowing more resources for patient-centric initiatives.

With this launch, PreSmart HealthResolve gives healthcare organizations an enterprise-ready solution to improve outreach effectiveness, strengthen compliance posture, and safeguard the integrity of member communications before any costs are wasted on print and postage.

