PreSmart Solutions Alerts Healthcare Third Party Administrators: Undeliverable Mail Is a Hidden Compliance and Cost Risk

SHELTON, CT, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PreSmart Solutions, a leading provider of data-quality and address-remediation technology for regulated industries, today issued an industry advisory urging Healthcare Third Party Administrators (TPAs) to take a more proactive stance on Undeliverable as Addressed (UAA) mail.

The latest analysis by the company’s healthcare division, PreSmart HealthResolve, highlights a growing but often underestimated problem: outdated or inaccurate member address data that leads to wasted mail, unnecessary costs, and potential HIPAA and CMS compliance risks.

“TPAs are the backbone of healthcare plan administration,” said Ken Goulet, PreSmart Solutions Chairman. “They manage millions of communications that carry both financial and regulatory weight. When those letters and ID cards don’t reach the member, it’s not just a logistics issue — it’s a compliance vulnerability hiding in plain sight.”

The Hidden Cost of UAA Mail

UAA mail occurs when the USPS cannot deliver a piece due to incorrect or outdated address information. According to industry data, approximately 10–15% of Americans move each year, yet many healthcare databases fail to reflect those changes promptly.

For TPAs managing large communication volumes, even an 8% undeliverable rate can translate into hundreds of thousands of dollars in wasted postage, print, and labor costs annually, along with lost time and operational disruption.

A Data-First Mindset for Healthcare Administration

PreSmart Solutions advises TPAs to embed address remediation into their data-governance strategy, not just their print or mail operations. By treating address integrity as part of enterprise data quality, PreSmart's clients report valuable actionable insight into the accuracy of member records, enrollment data, and vendor feeds.

“Every undeliverable record is a signal about the health of your data,” Goulet explained. “PreSmart's goal is to help organizations use that signal — not just react to it. Then you move from managing mail to managing intelligence.”

