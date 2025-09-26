Battlefords Intersection Trio and Beauval Bridge Work Highlight Orange Zone Update

CANADA, September 26 - Released on September 26, 2025

A trio of Battlefords intersection improvements and bridge work at Beauval are among the highlights of the latest Weekly Orange Zone Construction Update.

"Fall is now officially underway, but the main construction season has been ongoing since spring and will continue throughout the autumn," Highways Minister David Marit said. "No matter the time of year, please respect work zones so everyone gets home safely."

By using the Orange Zone update and checking the Highway Hotline, drivers and shippers can plan more efficient routes to reach their destinations. Motorists are reminded when approaching road construction to please slow down, obey all signs and instructions to help ensure everyone gets home safely.

The Ministry of Highways continues with various work this construction season. New projects are starting, underway or ending.

Weekly highlights include:

An estimated $1.3 million project to improve three intersections in the Battlefords. Work began earlier this week on a pair of them in the Town of Battleford on Highway 4. A right-turn lane will be built on Highway 4 to 22 Street to head east. Another right-turn lane will be built on Highway 4 to 29 Street to also head east. Work is to be completed by mid October. Depending on weather, work may begin this fall or start in 2026 on construction of a left turning lane on Trans-Canada Yellowhead Highway 16 heading west to Hereford Street in the City of North Battleford.

Work continues on an $11.1 million project on Highway 165 at Beauval to replace two short span bridges over Beaver River, raising the road near the bridges and paving. The project is expected to be finished by the end of October.

A $1.5 million project to replace a culvert along with erosion repairs on Highway 56 near Katepwa has recently been completed. It's been removed from the Weekly Orange Zone Construction Update.

The Weekly Orange Zone Construction Update provides details about key highway projects to help plan safe and efficient travel. Motorists are reminded to also check the Highway Hotline which has additional information about work zones, ferry crossings, closures, incidents related to wildfires, along with the locations of national and provincial parks.

All construction projects are subject to weather.

Drivers are also reminded that work zones can have temporary speed reductions, even when workers aren't present. This protects drivers and vehicles from potential work zone hazards such as a sharp pavement drop-off, lane closure or loose gravel.

The Government of Saskatchewan has invested more than $13.8 billion in transportation infrastructure since 2008, improving more than 21,800 km of highways across the province.

