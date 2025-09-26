NATO PA mourns the loss of Lord Campbell of Pittenweem, long-serving Assembly member and former Vice-President

Brussels, 26 September 2025 – The NATO Parliamentary Assembly (NATO PA) is deeply saddened by the passing of the Right Honourable the Lord Campbell of Pittenweem, who served with great distinction in the Assembly for over three decades.

“The Assembly has lost an outstanding parliamentarian and a passionate defender of the transatlantic bond,” said Marcos Perestrello (Portugal), President of the Assembly. “Ming, as he was known to all his friends, combined exceptional intellectual rigour with remarkable humility, humanity and humour. He earned the respect and affection of colleagues across party lines and across the Alliance. His legacy will long endure.”

Over the course of his long service, Lord Campbell held numerous leadership positions within the Assembly, including Vice-President of the Assembly (2017–2018), Chair of the Political Committee (2018–2021), Vice-Chair of the Defence and Security Committee’s Sub-Committee on Transatlantic Cooperation (1997–2001), and Chairperson of the Defence and Security Committee’s Sub-Committee on Transatlantic Defence and Security Cooperation (2016–2018, 2021–2024). From 2010 to 2015, he headed the United Kingdom delegation to the NATO PA.

Among his many achievements, during his final years of service, before leaving the Assembly in 2024, Lord Campbell spearheaded the in-depth modernization of the Assembly’s rules of procedures and, together with President Perestrello, led the comprehensive reform of the Assembly’s partnerships.

Lord Campbell’s political career in his home country was equally distinguished. He served as the Member of Parliament for North East Fife from 1987 until 2015 and led the Liberal Democrats between 2006 and 2007. Over the years, he was widely recognised for his principled commitment to foreign and security policy, serving as the Liberal Democrat Foreign Affairs Spokesperson in 1992–2006. Elevated to the House of Lords in 2015, he continued to contribute his voice to British and international public life.

Alongside his political achievements, he enjoyed a distinguished sporting career: he held the British 100-metre sprint record between 1967 and 1974, captained the Great Britain athletics team, and represented his country at the 1964 Tokyo Olympic Games.

The NATO Parliamentary Assembly extends its heartfelt condolences to Lord Campbell’s family, friends, and colleagues.