In Madrid and Melilla, NATO Parliamentarians Spotlight Shared Security Challenges on Europe’s Southern Flank

Security on the Southern Flank is inseparable from that of the entire Alliance: challenges such as migration, terrorism and instability in NATO’s neighbourhood impact all Allies and demand collective responses. In a visit to Madrid and Melilla, NATO legislators met with officials, military commanders and academics to examine Spain’s vital contributions to the Alliance, its response to common resilience risks and its perspective on the MENA region.

Led by Fernando Gutiérrez, Chair of the Mediterranean and Middle East Special Group (GSM), and Oguz Ucuncu (Türkiye), Chair of the Sub-Committee on Resilience and Civil Security (CDSRCS), the visit gathered 40 legislators from 14 NATO member countries.

Spain’s Contributions to NATO and Euro-Atlantic Security

Spain is a steadfast contributor to NATO missions, with troops deployed in Latvia, Slovakia, and Romania as part of the Alliance’s enhanced Forward Presence and a commitment to contribute to NATO’s new Eastern Sentry operation along the Eastern flank. These engagements are reinforced by Spanish aircraft safeguarding Allied skies through air policing missions. Spain also strengthens NATO’s integrated missile defence system and plays a key role in maritime security operations, helping to secure vital sea lines of communication and deter threats in the Mediterranean and beyond.

Spain is also set to triple defence spending by 2025 compared to 2018, reaching 2% of GDP, with EUR 10.5 billion in new strategic investments. A representative of the Minister of Defence explained that this investment package seeks to strengthen the country’s deterrence and defence capacity, modernise its armed forces, bolster cybersecurity, and advance dual-use technologies. It will also drive industrial innovation, research, and technological development, ensuring resilience against hybrid threats and emerging crises.

In addition, Spain has consistently reaffirmed its steadfast support for Ukraine in the face of Russia’s unprovoked aggression. From political backing in international fora to substantial humanitarian and military assistance, Spain has demonstrated solidarity with the Ukrainian people’s just fight for sovereignty and freedom. The country has provided critical military equipment and financial aid. Its armed forces have contributed to training Ukrainian troops. This sustained support reflects Spain’s clear understanding that Ukraine’s fight is crucial for the security of the Euro-Atlantic community as a whole.

Building Resilience on Europe’s Migration Frontline

The visit highlighted Spain’s position on Europe’s border security frontline, facing large irregular migration flows and related resilience challenges with implications for the broader Alliance. Currently, irregular migration into Spain primarily affects the Canary Islands, and to a lesser extent the Balearic Islands. While overall pressure on Melilla and Ceuta has eased, crossings have shifted from fence breaches to perilous maritime routes, with many journeys ending in tragedy. Spanish officials highlighted that the criminal networks behind human trafficking also facilitate drug smuggling and other illicit activities, underscoring the broader security dimensions and dire human impact of irregular migration.

As one of the only two land borders between Europe and Africa, with Ceuta, Melilla faces ongoing pressures shaped by geography, instability in the Sahel, demographic imbalances, and shifting political and climatic conditions. “Here in Melilla, we are truly on the frontline of irregular migration and border security,” noted Fernando Gutiérrez. NATO PA parliamentarians were shown the border fence separating Melilla from Morocco, where the Spanish authorities maintain round-the-clock surveillance. Legislators also paid a visit to the Melilla Temporary Stay Centre for Immigrants (CETI), which provides short-term accommodation, food, medical and psychological care, legal support and social services to migrants, illustrating the operational and humanitarian realities of managing migration at Spain’s southern border. In addition, the delegation was briefed on the role of Spain’s armed forces in Melilla at the General Command.



Strengthening NATO’s Southern Flank through Regional Cooperation

The visit underscored a clear lesson: Euro-Atlantic security is indivisible and challenges on NATO’s southern flank, from terrorism and state fragility to irregular migration, can ripple across Europe and the transatlantic area. Interlocutors from the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Interior emphasised that addressing these pressures requires solidarity among Allies and closer cooperation with southern partners. “The challenges faced here are shared challenges, and require a whole-of-Alliance approach, members in the North understanding pressure in the South and vice-versa,” NATO PA President Marcos Perestrello concurred.

Spain’s engagement with the South is guided by five priority action lines: supporting stability and security in the Sahel and North Africa; strengthening economic, energy, and trade ties; deepening cultural and social links; advancing migration management, including legal and circular pathways; and promoting regional cohesion through bilateral and multilateral partnerships. For Spain, the South is both a region of challenges and opportunities, and closer engagement with partners is essential to counter instability, foster resilience, and ensure that regional security supports shared prosperity.



GSM Report Highlights Iran’s Threats to the MENA region and Euro-Atlantic Security

During this visit, the GSM adopted its 2025 annual report on Iran’s Threat to Regional and Euro-Atlantic Security. “Supporting Ukraine and deterring Russia along our Eastern Flank remains NATO’s top priority,” said GSM Vice-President and acting Rapporteur Utku Cakirozer, “but we cannot ignore developments to our South. A 360-degree approach is essential.” The report examines Iran’s destabilising actions, proxy networks, regional interventions and support to Russia in its brutal and illegal war against Ukraine, highlighting the risks to Euro-Atlantic security and Allied interests. It calls for increased diplomacy, coordinated action and security cooperation along with stronger engagement with the Southern Neighbourhood to reinforce stability.

The GSM also elected new leadership: Giangiacomo Calovini (Italy) as Chairperson, Rachid Temal (France) as Rapporteur, as well as Darya Safai (Belgium) and Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos (Greece) as Vice-Chairpersons.

___________________________________________________________________

The NATO Parliamentary Assembly is institutionally separate from NATO but serves as an essential link between NATO and the parliaments of the NATO nations. It provides greater transparency of NATO policies and fosters better understanding of the Alliance’s objectives and missions among legislators and citizens of the Alliance.

________________________________________

Press queries: [email protected]

Photos © Senado de España