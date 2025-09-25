Upper Salmon River Steelhead Fishing Update (09-26-2025)

As of September 24, about 2,688 USR steelhead have crossed Lower Granite, including more than 1,000 in just the past three days. During the last five years, approximately 80% of USR steelhead that pass Bonneville also pass Lower Granite. This proportion is referred to as the “conversion rate.” If we assume a similar conversion rate for this year, we would expect almost another 9,000 USR steelhead to pass Lower Granite in the coming weeks. Because many steelhead have not yet passed Lower Granite, we will continue providing updates on the conversion rate and estimated counts in future reports.

That’s all we have for this week’s update. Creel personnel will start interviewing anglers during the first week of October, and we will begin issuing weekly fishing reports during the week of October 7. In the meantime, if you have questions or would like more information, please call the Salmon Regional Office at (208) 756-2271.