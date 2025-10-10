Cansel Group Acquires Survey Solutions Group (Scotland, United Kingdom)

This acquisition marks a new milestone in Cansel Group’s international expansion.

We are delighted to welcome Survey Solutions Group, thus bringing additional scale and world class geospatial expertise to Trimble customers in Scotland and delivering on a full market potential.” — Martin Trudelle, President and CEO of Cansel Group

BURNABY, BC, CANADA, October 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cansel Group is proud to announce the acquisition of Survey Solutions Group , a well-established distributor of geospatial technologies based in Edinburgh, Scotland. This transaction represents a significant step in the group’s international expansion strategy, further strengthening its global presence in the geospatial sector.Founded in 1993, Survey Solutions Group is a family-owned business recognized for its strong customer loyalty and expertise in Trimble technologies. This team of professionals stands out for its deep knowledge of the industries served by its clients and the wide range of advanced solutions it offers, including GNSS positioning, robotic total stations, and 3D scanners used in surveying, engineering, road construction, dredging and various maritime works, as well as rail construction and monitoring. The company holds a solid market share in Scotland and has earned a strong reputation locally."We are delighted to welcome Survey Solutions Group to the Cansel Group, thus bringing additional scale and world class geospatial expertise to Trimble customers in Scotland and delivering on a full market potential", said Martin Trudelle, President and CEO of Cansel Group.With geospatial operations already well established in Canada (Cansel Surveying Equipment) and in California ( CSDS ), this new acquisition enables the Group to expand its geographic reach while maintaining a consistent strategy: serving industry professionals with cutting-edge technological solutions, personalized support, and outstanding after-sales service.Cansel’s current operations in Canada and CSDS’s activities in California will carry on with their local teams, service and repair centers, and the highest commitment to our clients to offer unparalleled expertise. Our customers will continue to rely on the same high level of expertise, availability, and service they have always experienced."Survey Solutions shares the core values of Cansel Group: commitment to customers, a culture of excellence, and a passion for innovation. With this mindset, we are pleased to join Cansel Group, enabling us to accelerate the adoption of new geospatial technologies in Scotland with greater technical expertise and resources," said Neil Lochhead, Managing Director.Survey Solutions’ customers will benefit from the enhanced expertise of an international group, while continuing to receive local, personalized service from the existing team, which will remain fully operational.About Cansel GroupFounded in 1966, Cansel Survey Equipment has acquired several companies over the years, allowing it to operate today through the Cansel Group, serving professionals in surveying, construction, engineering, public services, and government sectors. We accelerate the adoption of technologies to capture, analyze, and manage geospatial and construction data. As a certified Trimble partner, Cansel Group provides innovative solutions, unparalleled technical expertise, and personalized client experience across North America and now in Europe. The group is composed of Cansel Survey Equipment (Canada), BuildingPoint (Canada), SolidCAD (Canada), CSDS (California), and now Survey Solutions Group (Scotland).

