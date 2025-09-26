DEQ continues to prioritize Helene recovery one year later

For the past 12 months, the top priority of the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality has been to help communities in western North Carolina recover and rebuild from the devastation caused by Hurricane Helene. Staff from almost every division have devoted thousands of hours to the effort. DEQ has secured more than $800 million in federal and state funding, and has awarded nearly $200 million so far in grants and loans to local governments, businesses and nonprofits.

“Hurricane Helene unleashed unprecedented devastation to the natural environment and essential infrastructure in western North Carolina,” said DEQ Secretary Reid Wilson. “The DEQ team has worked tirelessly to help mountain communities recover and rebuild, and we will continue in the months and years ahead to support debris cleanup, environmental restoration, and the development of resilient water and energy infrastructure.”

DEQ is launching a new Hurricane Helene webpage that highlights funding opportunities, ongoing projects in the region and guidance and resources for the public.

Many of DEQ’s Helene-related efforts in the past year are summarized below.

Emergency Response

The Division of Marine Fisheries’ Marine Patrol Swift Water Rescue Team deployed 24 officers to western North Carolina in four separate deployments over 16 days to assist with Hurricane Helene search and rescue efforts and delivery of supplies.

Approximately 180 public drinking water systems were closed, some still without power, in early October. Another 40 systems were on a boil water advisory and awaiting the results of bacteriological sampling results to lift the advisory. Staff provided significant technical assistance to water systems and participated in significant coordination with private, municipal, state and federal partners to provide aid to impacted water systems and help bring them back online.

In partnership with the Environmental Protection Agency’s mobile labs, DEQ sampled bacteria from 1,558 private wells in Buncombe and Watauga counties.

Approximately 100 wastewater plants as of early October were closed with significant damage, without power or partially operational. In some cases, collection systems that transport wastewater were also damaged, so minimal flow was reaching the plants. Staff provided technical assistance, including on-site help, to help bring the systems back online.

DEQ’s dam safety program implemented an automated notification system called DamWatch to evaluate overtopping risks during the storm and alert emergency management of potential red flags before they escalated into catastrophic failures.

Immediately after the storm, DEQ had boots on the ground inspecting all high hazard dams in the affected areas. Hundreds of dams were damaged to some extent — most of the damage minor. Only one high hazard dam breached: Lake Craig Dam, an in-line dam on the Swannanoa River. The term “high hazard” refers to the extent of potential downstream consequences of damage, not to the condition of a dam.

Within hours of the storm ending, DEQ began tracking landslide damage, and has identified and mapped 2,579 landslides. Landslides tend to happen near where they have previously occurred because of similar geologic and microclimate conditions. This mapping tells county planners, emergency services and the public where a landslide might start under certain conditions and where it might go.

DEQ partnered with the Asheville-Buncombe Air Quality Agency to deploy 15 temporary air quality monitors and sensors. This data helped staff meteorologists forecast and track the air quality impacts of wildfires in March 2025 and issue Air Quality Action Day alerts. Outside of these wildfire events, DEQ did not observe a degradation in air quality.

DEQ staff in the Asheville Regional Office began sampling for E. coli in streams in Buncombe County, helping to identify potential sources of contamination. Also, DEQ scientists sampled 11 streams in November and December to determine water quality.

DEQ employees from multiple divisions helped staff the North Carolina Emergency Operations Center around the clock for multiple weeks to help western North Carolina prepare for the storm and coordinate response activities with emergency officials after the storm.

Supporting a Robust Recovery

DEQ partnered with state and federal organizations to coordinate debris cleanup activities and published guidance on debris removal for contractors, local governments and nonprofits.

DEQ worked with EPA to locate and remove hazardous materials, including more than 959 propane tanks, from more than 1,100 target locations. Additionally, staff supported the removal of 2.24 tons of ignitable, corrosive and/or mercury-contaminated waste.

DEQ activated 166 temporary debris staging and reduction sites to collect and manage storm debris, including approving 133 new sites.

DEQ will allocate more than $61 million in federal funding from EPA to support hazardous waste cleanup, remove debris and repair recycling infrastructure.

The Department’s Viable Utility Program is conducting in-person outreach to towns in western North Carolina to determine ongoing water and wastewater needs. The team has provided support including application assistance, staff training, project tracking, funding research and compliance coordination at towns including Bakersville, Black Mountain, Bryson City, Burnsville, Canton, Crossnore, Hot Springs, Lake Lure, Lansing, Marshall, Old Fort and others.

Investing in Resiliency