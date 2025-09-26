DPS Arrests Human Smuggler from Honduras in Zapata Co. (South Texas Region)

LAREDO – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) arrested an illegal immigrant from Honduras after finding four illegal immigrants being smuggled inside a box truck during an Operation Lone Star traffic stop in Zapata Co.

On Monday, Sept. 22, 2025, just after 7:40 p.m., a DPS Trooper conducted a traffic stop on a Freightliner box truck near US 83 in Falcon, Texas. During the stop, the Trooper discovered that the driver, Jasid Alejandro Ulloa-Corea, 24, was an illegal immigrant from Honduras. A subsequent search of the truck revealed four illegal immigrants being concealed in a false compartment behind the front seats of the vehicle’s cab area.

Further investigation revealed that Ulloa-Corea had obtained a provisional driver license from Maryland and had prior arrests by the Ocean City, Md. Police Department for assault and fraud.

Ulloa-Corea was arrested and charged with felony smuggling of persons and booked into the Zapata Co. Jail. The four illegal immigrants from Mexico were referred to Border Patrol.

Video from the traffic stop is available here.

