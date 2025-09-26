KFSHRC Reinforces Patient Safety Through Advanced Genomic Innovation

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, September 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) places patient safety at the heart of its mission, adopting cutting-edge technologies and research-driven solutions that minimize clinical risks, enhance diagnostic accuracy, and enable timely medical interventions. This commitment ensures improved treatment outcomes and reflects the hospital’s role as a trusted leader in specialized healthcare.In line with this vision, KFSHRC has developed an innovative metagenomic protocol designed to diagnose infectious diseases that remain undetected by conventional methods. By applying advanced DNA sequencing technologies, the protocol marks a breakthrough in identifying drug-resistant microbes and uncovering hidden pathogens within just 24 hours, dramatically reducing delays in treatment.Without such a technology, many patients would continue to face prolonged hospital stays, ineffective treatments, and the spread of undetected resistant infections. Conditions such as meningitis, pneumonia, and sepsis often remain misdiagnosed or unidentified through traditional methods, which can lead to higher mortality rates, preventable complications, and increased financial and emotional burdens on families and healthcare systems.The protocol has already been applied to over one hundred complex cases that did not respond to standard therapies, with results showing that half of these infections involved antibiotic-resistant microbes. These findings provided physicians with critical insights to select the most effective treatments, shorten hospital stays, and reduce the risk of complications. This achievement highlights KFSHRC’s ability to integrate scientific discovery into clinical practice, advancing both patient safety and healthcare innovation.It is noteworthy that KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and Africa and 15th globally in the list of the world’s top 250 Academic Medical Centres for the second consecutive year and has been recognised as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East, according to the 2025 Brand Finance rankings. Additionally, it was included in the World’s Best Smart Hospitals list for 2025 by Newsweek magazine.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.