37th Macao International Music Festival offers a captivating Eastern and Western musical feast

MACAU, September 26 - Organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym), the 37th Macao International Music Festival (MIMF), themed “Vocal Waves”, brings together world-renowned musicians and emerging talents to present 12 spectacular performances and 14 outreach activities, showcasing the artistic allure of Macao that celebrates tradition and embraces innovation.

In commemoration of the 150th anniversary of the death of composer Georges Bizet, the MIMF and SJM will jointly present Carmen – Opera in Four Acts by Georges Bizet on 3 and 4 October. Under the baton of renowned conductor Eivind Gullberg Jensen, the Macao Orchestra, the China National Symphony Orchestra Chorus and the Macao Youth Choir will jointly present the classic opera co-produced by the Opernhaus Zürich and Opéra Comique of Paris, kicking off the festival this year with a powerful motto. In order to give audiences a comprehensive understanding of Bizet’s unrivalled genius, the MIMF invited Dr. Chiao Yuan-Pu, holder of a PhD in musicology from King’s College London, to host the talk “Unravelling Carmen”. In addition, a backstage tour will be offered, allowing participants to gain a deeper understanding of the captivating charm of this classical masterpiece.

Presented by Melco Resorts & Entertainment, the concert Mikhail Pletnev and the Rachmaninoff International Orchestra will be held on 25 and 26 October. Piano maestro Mikhail Pletnev will join hands with the Rachmaninoff International Orchestra to perform Rachmaninoff’s four piano concertos, which epitomize the entire artistic life of this legend, offering audiences a musical feast of authentic Russian style and spirit. In order to enhance participants’ understanding of the works and the artists, Hong Kong music critic Tina Fu was invited to host a pre-show talk, which will reveal the essence of these musical pieces.

Hailed as one of the greatest interprets of the works of Mahler, baritone Thomas Hampson will join hands with pianist Wolfram Rieger to present the concert Thomas Hampson Sings Mahlerwill on 16 October, a recital dedicated to the evocative lieder of Gustav Mahler, including Des Knaben Wunderhorn (The Youth’s Magic Horn) and Lieder und Gesänge aus der Jugendzeit. In addition, a trio of world-class musicians – renowned sheng player Wu Wei, Berlin Philharmonic violist Martin Stegner and principal double bassist Janne Saksala – will present the concert Sheng’s Ultimate Timbre on 18 October, an exquisite blend of sheng, viola and double bass. This impressive performance will guide the audience into a world of sound that blends the harmonious dialogue between Eastern spirituality and Western sensitivity.

