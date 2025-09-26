Cultural Affairs Bureau presents new dance theatre piece Selfish Selfie in November under the “Commissioning Performing Arts Productions” programme

MACAU, September 26 - A selected project of the Cultural Affairs Bureau’s programme “Commissioning Performing Arts Productions 2024-2026”, Selfish Selfie is a dance theatre piece that takes the audience into a realm where AI intersects with dance. Directed by Alexis Kam and produced by the Lam Dance Theatre, the new creation will be staged over five shows from November 14 to 16 (Friday through Sunday) at the Macao Cultural Centre’s Black Box II.

Developing a brand-new theatrical sensation along with Beijing-based artist Dynamic Wang and a local cast of established actors and dancers, Alexis Kam delves into a narcissistic, occasionally absurd world, depicting the distortion and rebirth of various personas. The performance challenges the audience to discern reality from virtuality in an era dominated by the frenzy of social media, with individuals constantly seeking attention and validation by curating idealized versions of themselves.

Raised in Macao, Alexis Kam is an emerging choreographer and dancer who graduated from the School of Dance of the Macao Conservatory and was previously a member of Beijing Dance / LDTX. Her works have toured internationally at the Israel Festival, the Lodz Ballet Festival in Poland, the Suzanne Dellal Centre for Dance and Theatre in Tel Aviv and the Städtische Theatre Chemnitz in Germany, and have appeared locally at the Macao Arts Festival. She undertook an artistic residency at the 2024 Dance Base Yokohama and was the first artist-in-residence of the ‘Plateau / Dance Beyond Borders’.

Selfish Selfie will be staged at the Macao Cultural Centre in mid-November, and tickets will be on sale from 28 September (Sunday) at Enjoy Macao Ticketing, Damai and Maoyan platforms with various discounts available.

For further information and promotional offers, pleasevisit www.icm.gov.mo or dial (853) 2840 0555.