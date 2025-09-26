DESE Announces Kimberly Sixta as the 2026 Missouri Teacher of the Year

Kansas City, Mo— Kimberly Sixta, a Social Studies teacher at Ruskin High School in the Hickman Mills C-1

School District, was selected by a committee of her peers and education partners across the state as the 2026 Missouri Teacher of the Year. She becomes the 57th Missouri Teacher of the Year since the program’s inception in 1957.

Sixta earned her Bachelor of Arts in Sociology and a Master of Science in Education from Avila University. She also holds minors in Anthropology, Theology, and Secondary Education with a History emphasis. Sixta spent her career as an educator at Hickman Mills C-1 school district. At Ruskin High School, she serves as Social Studies Department Chair, ACT Test Coordinator, and sponsor for National Honor Society, Student Council, and Upward Bound.

“My most meaningful accomplishment isn’t tied to a program I created or a lesson I delivered; it’s found in the former students who return to say I helped them believe in themselves,” said Sixta. “Some tell me I gave them the confidence to speak up. Others say they found their voice in my classroom. That kind of transformation and that spark of self-belief is the core of what we do as educators.”

“No one person has a greater impact on the success of our children than the teacher who creates the learning environment,” said Commissioner of Education Dr. Karla Eslinger. “Sixta is a wonderful example of excellence. We are grateful for Sixta and all our educators for making a lasting impact on Missouri students beyond the time in the classroom.”

With a passion for education, students, and lifelong learning, Sixta is best known for her immersive simulations and civic-focused instruction, and she empowers students to explore history, justice, and public policy through meaningful inquiry.

She will be honored during DESE’s Teacher of the Year recognition event in Columbia on Monday, October 27, along with the other finalists, semi-finalists, and Regional Teachers of the Year. Sixta will move on to serve as Missouri’s representative in the National Teacher of the Year program.

The Missouri Teacher of the Year program recognizes the efforts of effective teachers, working tirelessly to provide a high-quality education to their students. Jennifer Jones, an English teacher at Lee’s Summit West High School in the Lee’s Summit R-VII School District, is the current 2025 Missouri Teacher of the Year.