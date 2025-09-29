U.S. Presidential Scholars Program Honors Three Missouri Seniors

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo — Three Missouri high school seniors were selected as members of the 61st class of

U.S. Presidential Scholars along with 158 additional students from across the country. The president recognized the outstanding students listed below for their accomplishments in academics, the arts, and career and technical education fields.

Christian Wyatt Cavener, Joplin — Joplin High School

Lois Catherine Pippin, Imperial — Fox Senior High School

Theo Wen Volz, Columbia — Rock Bridge Senior High School

This federal program has honored more than 8,000 of the nation’s top-performing students since its inception in 1964.

“This is such an esteemed honor, and I applaud Christian, Lois, and Theo for their hard work and impressive achievements,” said Commissioner of Education Dr. Karla Eslinger. “The rigorous coursework these students have committed to has paid off and will continue to do so as they pursue their chosen paths to success.”

Candidates were recognized for outstanding performance on the College Board SAT and ACT exams, or through nominations by Chief State School Officers, other partner recognition organizations, and the National YoungArts Foundation’s program.

A full list of 2025 honorees and more information about the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program can be reviewed on the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program website.