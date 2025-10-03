Governor Kehoe Appoints Dr. Gretchen Shull to the State Board of Education

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo — Governor Mike Kehoe appointed a new member to the State Board of Education (State Board), Gretchen Shull (Webb City). The appointment is now subject to confirmation by the Missouri Senate in the upcoming legislative session.

“We look forward to welcoming the new member to the State Board and working with her to serve students, educators, and schools statewide,” said Commissioner of Education Dr. Karla Eslinger.

Dr. Shull is a board-certified endocrinologist and medical director of diabetes care practicing at Mercy Clinic in Joplin, Missouri. She also serves as the president and chief executive officer of Contego Research, LLC, a ballistic research laboratory. As a passionate advocate for diabetes care and her patients, she has developed several programs with the aim of reducing barriers to care and reducing health care costs overall. Dr. Shull earned her bachelor's degree in biology from Missouri Southern State University and her medical degree from the University of Missouri School of Medicine.

Dr. Shull fills the seat for the 7th Congressional District and her term will end July 1, 2031.