LDAF’s Strategic Partnerships and Veteran Outreach to host Farmer Resource Fair October 9

News

Press release

For immediate release: September 26, 2025

The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) Strategic Partnerships and Veteran Outreach program will host a Farmer Resource Fair on Thursday, October 9, from 10 A.M. to 2 P.M. It will be held at the LSU AgCenter’s Red River Research Station located at 262 Research Station Drive in Bossier City.

This event will provide valuable insights into available grants and loans, as well as an opportunity for farmers to build relationships with strategic partners, such as representatives from the USDA Farm Service Agency, the Farmers Veteran Coalition, and the Federation of Southern Cooperatives. Louisiana State Representative Tammy Phelps will also be in attendance and a guest speaker at the event.

"I am so grateful for the farmers in our area and their willingness to work alongside partners at all levels, as we look for ways to support agriculture in the Northwest region of our great state,” said Representative Phelps. “Their hard work and openness to share ideas keep our community strong and prospering."

“Our farmers play a crucial role in our economy and society, and their success can often be closely linked to collaboration with state and federal agencies. By working hand in hand with these organizations, farmers can access vital resources, support programs, and expertise that enhance their productivity and sustainability,” said LDAF Commissioner Mike Strain, DVM. “This resource fair aims to provide our Northwest region of the state with the opportunity to foster these relationships.”

LDAF’s Strategic Partnerships and Veteran Outreach program aims to provide underserved and veteran farmers with the technical assistance needed to make more informed agricultural decisions on their farms, as well as sustain and increase the number of farmers in Louisiana.

Should you have any questions, please contact Catrina Irvin, Director of Strategic Partnerships and Veteran Outreach, at cirvin@ldaf.state.la.us or 225-952-8077.

