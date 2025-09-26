September 26, 2025 Traffic Advisory

People attending these events are encouraged to walk, bike, or take public transit. Information on Bluebikes, the regional bike share service, may be found on the website and information on the MBTA may be found online. The MBTA advises riders to purchase a round-trip rather than a one-way ticket for a faster return trip. Walking is also a great way to move around.

ALLSTON-BRIGHTON

Boston College Buses – Friday and Saturday, September 26 and 27, 2025

The Boston Transportation Department will be posting parking restrictions on a portion of Beacon Street that abuts or is near Boston College due to numerous buses arriving at BC on Friday and Saturday, September 26 and 27, 2025. These restrictions will be put in place on the behalf of the Chief of Police for Boston College with the goal of ensuring the safety of all individuals involved.

Parking restrictions will be in place throughout the days affected on the following street:

Beacon Street - Both sides, from Chestnut Hill Road heading westerly to Newton Line at 2609 Beacon Street (over post any existing parking regulation)

Allston Brighton Parade – Sunday, September 28, 2025

The annual Allston/Brighton Parade will be held on Sunday, September 28, 2025 stepping off at 1:00 p.m.. In addition to the parade there will be the annual Brian J. Honan 5K Run/Walk which will begin on Brighton Avenue at Linden Street at 12:00 p.m. – ending on Brighton Avenue opposite 161 Brighton Avenue using much of the same route as the parade.

Parking restrictions will be in place throughout Sunday on the following streets:

Brighton Avenue - North side, outbound roadway, from Malvern Street to Harvard Avenue

Faneuil Street - South side (park side), from opposite Adair Street to opposite #365 Faneuil Street

Tremont Street - North side (school side), from Washington Street to Tip Top Street

Brighton Avenue - North side, outbound roadway, from Harvard Avenue to Cambridge Street

Cambridge Street - Both sides, from Brighton Avenue to Washington Street

Washington Street - Both sides, from Cambridge Street to Oak Square

Allston Village Street Fair – Sunday, September 28, 2025

The Parents and Community Build Group, Inc. will be holding the Allston Village Street Fair on Harvard Avenue on Sunday, September 28, 2025.

Parking restrictions will be in place throughout Sunday on the following streets:

Harvard Avenue - Both sides, from Cambridge Street to Brighton Avenue

Harvard Terrace - Both sides, from Harvard Avenue to the dead end

Farrington Street - Both sides, from Harvard Avenue to Highgate Street

Gardner Street - Both sides, from Harvard Avenue to Linden Street

Annual Jimmy Fund Walk – Sunday, October 5, 2025

The annual Jimmy Fund Walk will occur on Sunday, October 5, 2025 with the ending point being the Boston Common. The route of the walk follows the route of the Boston Marathon, continuing further down Boylston Street taking a left onto Charles Street ending inside Boston Common. There will be numerous production vehicles and buses in the area.

Parking restrictions will be in place throughout Sunday on the following streets:

Beacon Street - North side, from Spruce Street to David Mugar Way, South side (Boston Common side), from Charles Street to Joy Street.

Boylston Street - Both sides, Arlington Street to Charles Street

Charles Street - Both sides, Boylston Street to Beacon Street

Brookline Avenue - Both sides, from Deaconess Road heading towards Francis Street including the loading zone and the first four metered spaces (FD056-060) Both sides from Overland Street to Lansdowne Street

Cleveland Circle, Chestnut Hill Avenue - Cassidy Playground Parking Area – all of the metered areas

BEACON HILL

Boston 10K For Women – Saturday, October 11, 2025

The annual Boston 10K for Women will be held on Saturday, October 11, 2025 starting on Beacon Street between Charles Street and Brimmer Street. To provide sufficient street capacity for this event, certain areas will need to be posted with a temporary parking restriction.

Parking restrictions will be in place throughout Saturday on the following streets:

Beacon Street - South side (Boston Public Garden side), from Charles Street to opposite Arlington Street Also, please have the Sign Shop post “Tow Zone No Stopping Boston Police Special Event Saturday” signs on the following streets:

Beacon Street - Both sides, from Charles Street to Clarendon Street, excluding the section of Beacon Street referenced above (Charles Street to Arlington Street, Public Garden side).

Boylston Street - North side (Public Garden side), from Arlington Street to Charles Street.

Charles Street - Both sides, from Boylston Street to Beacon Street.

CHINATOWN

Double Ten Parade - Saturday, October 4, 2025

The annual Double Ten Parade will be held on Saturday, October 4, 2025. The parade starts in the area of the Chinatown Gate on Beach Street and from Beach Street, turns right onto Washington Street and follows Washington Street until it crosses State Street and then enters the Washington Mall area of Boston City Hall Plaza. Step off is at 11 a.m..

The Double Ten Parade is typically held on the first Saturday on or before October 10. It commemorates the start of the Wuchang Uprising which ultimately led to the beginning of the Republic of China establishing independence from imperial rule.

Parking restrictions will be in place throughout Saturday on the following street:

Beach Street - Both sides, from Hudson Street to Tyler Street

Hudson Street - Both sides, from Kneeland Street to Beach Street

MISSION HILL

Mission Hill Road Race – Saturday, September 27, 2025

In cooperation with the organizers of the Mission Hill Road Race as well as the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Services, the Transportation Department will post parking restrictions on a certain section of St. Alphonsus Street and Calumet Street to help facilitate the running of the Annual Mission Hill Road Race which will be taking place on Saturday, September 27, 2025.

Parking restrictions will be in place throughout Saturday on the following streets:

St. Alphonsus Street - Both sides, from Tremont Street to Calumet Street

Calumet Street - East side (even side), from St. Alphonsus Street to Hillside Street

NEWMARKET SQUARE ROADWORK

The Boston Transportation Department will be making some adjustments to Massachusetts Avenue between Theodore Glynn Way and Magazine Street. To accommodate the work, the existing flexposts and protective concrete barriers will be temporarily removed from the road in order for restriping to happen effectively. Additional cautionary signage will also be installed as part of this effort. The contractor expects to do the majority of the work overnight to minimize impacts to Newmarket's commercial circulation. We expect the work to take about two weeks to complete, at which point separation materials will be restored to protect the bike infrastructure. Please take notice of, and act in accordance with, any new signage posted at this location.

ROSLINDALE

Canterbury Street Bridge Closure - Friday, September 12 - Until Further Notice

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) has announced that the Canterbury Street Bridge will be closing to vehicular traffic on Friday, September 12, at 9:00 p.m. Findings from a recent bridge inspection required the closure of the bridge. The bridge will be closed until further notice. Pedestrian access will be maintained. Traffic should follow the detour signage in place. The primary detour route will utilize Hyde Park Avenue, Cummins Highway, Rowe Street, Brown Avenue, and Seymour Street. The eastbound detour will follow Seymour Street to Brown Avenue to Cummins Highway. The westbound detour will follow Hyde Park Avenue to Cummins Highway to Rowe Street to Seymour Street.

Drivers traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution.

Roslindale Parade – Sunday, October 5, 2025

The annual Roslindale Day Parade will be held on Sunday, October 5, 2025. In the interest of safety, as well as to provide staging ground for the parade, certain streets in the area will have parking restrictions posted.

Parking restrictions will be in place throughout Sunday on the following streets:

Cummins Highway - North side (even side), from Lindall Street to Washington Street

Murray Hill Road - South side (odd side), from Florence Street to Washington Street

Firth Road - South side (odd side), from Florence Street to Washington Street

Bexley Road - South side (odd side), from Washington Street to Florence Street

Washington Street - Both sides, from Stellman Avenue to Cummins Highway

South Street - Both sides, from Washington Street to Belgrade Avenue

Belgrade Avenue - Both sides, from South Street to Roberts Street

Basile Street - Both sides, from Washington Street to Lindall Street

Robert Street - Both sides, from South Street to Belgrade Avenue

Walter Street - Both sides, from South Street to Symmes Street/Knoll Street South side (odd side), from Knoll Street to Primrose Street

South Walter Street - Both sides, from Robert Street to South Fairview Street

Belgrade Avenue - Both sides, from Roberts Street to West Roxbury Parkway

West Roxbury Parkway - Both sides, from Belgrade Avenue to Msgr. Finn Circle

Msgr. Finn Circle - Both sides, from West Roxbury Parkway to South Street

Centre Street - Both sides, from Msgr. Finn circle to South Street

South Street- Both sides, from Centre Street to Walter Street

SOUTH BOSTON

Colin’s Joy 5K Road Race – Saturday, September 27, 2025

On Saturday, September 27, 2025, a road race, known as Colin’s Joy 5K will be taking place in South Boston. The event is similar to the South Boston Catholic Academy Jingle Bell Run. Part of the event consists of running 100 yard youth dashes between O Street and P Street on East Broadway and the organizer has requested that a temporary parking restriction be implemented in this location to assist them in their event. The route of the 5K starts on East Broadway heading easterly to Day Boulevard, right onto Day Boulevard, proceeding to Head Island, around Head Island Causeway, around the outer walkway of Castle Island to Fort Independence and reverse direction back to 866 East Broadway.

Parking restrictions will be in place throughout Saturday on the following streets: