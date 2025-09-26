Submit Release
Two Charged for Opening Gunfire at Children’s Baseball Field Were Let into the U.S. by Biden

This case illustrates the Biden Administration's failure to vet aliens let into the U.S. from high threat countries

WASHINGTON — The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced two individuals charged in the heinous crime of opening gunfire on a children’s baseball field were allowed into the U.S. by the Biden Administration. One of the individuals charged is Mustafa Mohammad Matalgah, an alien from Jordan that was turned into a U.S. citizen by the Biden Administration. One of the other individuals charged, Ahmad Mawed, an alien from Lebanon, was granted a green card by the Biden Administration.  

According to the Waller County Sheriff’s Office, Ahmad Mawed, Mustafa Mohammad Matalgah, and Mahmood Abdelsalam Rababah opened fire during a youth baseball game in Katy, Texas, hitting the coach while he was leading a prayer. Thankfully, the coach has been released from the hospital.  

“This horrific act of terror, the firing on children praying before the start of a baseball game, is pure evil. These individuals from high threat counties were let in by the Biden Administration. They clearly were not vetting the aliens they were letting legally enter our country and even become U.S. citizens,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Not only did Biden fail the American people by leaving our borders wide open to criminals, but he also legally allowed them to gain status and citizenship to terrorize our communities.”

Mustafa Mohammad Matalgah

Mustafa Mohammad Matalgah, was granted U.S. citizenship from the Biden Administration on August 1, 2023. He was granted U.S. citizenship despite prior arrests for drug possession. 

Ahmad Mawed

The Biden Administration granted Ahmad Mawed, an alien from Lebanon, entry to the U.S. on an IR-2 visa on June 3, 2021, which automatically made him a legal permanent resident. 

DHS law enforcement is protecting American communities every day from another senseless act like this taking place in another town, to another family. Victims of alien crime may receive support from the Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement (VOICE) Office by contacting 1-855-488-6423.

