Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,938 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 442,897 in the last 365 days.

Teen Arrested for Two Shootings

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a teenager who was involved in two separate shootings in the District.  

 

In each of the below offenses the suspect shot a firearm and fled the scene. No victims were located in either incident.

 

• Endangerment with a Firearm: On Friday, October 10, 2025, at approximately 11:33 p.m., Unit block of New York Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 25155032

 

• Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun): On Wednesday, October 15, 2025, at approximately 10:35 p.m., in the 1300 block of 5th Street, Northwest. CCN: 25157506

 

On Thursday, December 11, 2025, pursuant to a D.C. Superior Court pre-petition custody order a 16-year-old juvenile male, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Endangerment with a Firearm, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun), and Destruction of Property.

 

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Teen Arrested for Two Shootings

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more