Teen Arrested for Two Shootings
The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a teenager who was involved in two separate shootings in the District.
In each of the below offenses the suspect shot a firearm and fled the scene. No victims were located in either incident.
• Endangerment with a Firearm: On Friday, October 10, 2025, at approximately 11:33 p.m., Unit block of New York Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 25155032
• Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun): On Wednesday, October 15, 2025, at approximately 10:35 p.m., in the 1300 block of 5th Street, Northwest. CCN: 25157506
On Thursday, December 11, 2025, pursuant to a D.C. Superior Court pre-petition custody order a 16-year-old juvenile male, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Endangerment with a Firearm, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun), and Destruction of Property.
