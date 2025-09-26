HOUSEJET’S NATIONAL PORTAL SWIFTLY BREAKS 100,000 MONTHLY VIEWS

Trailblazing real estate technology company sees ongoing momentum with a 28.4% increase in viewership compared to the previous year.

SPRINGFIELD, MO, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HOUSEJET’S NATIONAL PORTAL SWIFTLYBREAKS 100,000 MONTHLY VIEWSTrailblazing real estate technology company sees ongoing momentum with a 28.4% increase in viewership compared to the previous year.HouseJet’s national real estate portal has officially reached 100,000 monthly views for the first time, demonstrating the company’s rising status as one of the fastest-growing real estate search portals in the United States. This accomplishment represents their record-breaking growth, with a 28.4% increase in viewers compared to the previous year.“Since launching the portal, we have been working diligently to ensure HouseJet can help find someone’s next home. Our amazing development team has been updating and improving every single month, and it’s great to see it paying off,” said Mike Oddo, founder and CEO of HouseJet.HouseJet has been making waves in the real estate marketplace since its establishment in 2013, and launched its groundbreaking national portal in March of 2024. This benchmark of 100,000 monthly viewers demonstrates HouseJet’s commitment to delivering innovative technology to homebuyers while simultaneously providing a refined experience through their national portal.Looking forward, HouseJet is committed to developing the software that was originally built in-house to carry out its mission of helping homebuyers find their future homes.####About HouseJet: HouseJet is a real estate marketplace software company serving home buyers and sellers across the United States. Founded in 2013, the Missouri-based software company works directly with the top agents across every market to make sure potential homebuyers and sellers get the best advice available. HouseJet partners with local area experts to provide the best leads possible. By putting people over profits, HouseJet empowers clients to explore every option, ask every question, and make the decision that’s right for them. Their mission to unify real estate expertise from companies, agents, and locals gives customers unmatched local insight, making the buying and selling process clear and concise. HouseJet is the first real estate portal uniting all companies and agents for the ultimate home buying and selling experience. For more information, visit housejet.comMedia Contact:Jackie ThomasSouth Shore Public Relationsjackie@southshorepr.com1(219) 575-3940HouseJet Contact:Jake HouleHouseJetjake@housejet.com1(630) 222-4773

