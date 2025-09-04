American Friends Service Committee Retains MaGO PR as Agency of Record for First-Ever Hispanic Celebrity PR/PSA Campaign

MaGO PR and AFSC Logos Marco A. González, Founder & Principal, MaGO PR

Bilingual initiative will elevate immigrant dignity, spotlight contributions, and amplify AFSC’s mission across Hispanic media during Hispanic Heritage Month

We’re partnering with respected Hispanic talent to create impactful media moments that celebrate identity, elevate voices, and inspire audiences to move from fear to solidarity.” — Marco A. González, Founder & Principal, MaGO PR

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Friends Service Committee ( AFSC ), a Quaker organization advancing peace and justice for more than a century, has selected MaGO PR as its Agency of Record to lead a four-month, bilingual PR and PSA campaign titled “Immigrants Make Our Communities Stronger.” The campaign will feature trusted Hispanic voices from media and entertainment, centering on personal stories, cultural pride, and community contributions, countering dehumanizing rhetoric and policies with facts, empathy, and hope.“Immigrants are the backbone of America’s economy, culture, and communities,” said Brian Minter, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, AFSC. “This campaign lifts that reality by putting immigrant dignity front and center and inviting the nation to recognize the people behind the headlines.”Launching during Hispanic Heritage Month, the initiative will combine a bilingual public service announcement, celebrity ambassador outreach, national and local press engagement, and social storytelling to shift the conversation and expand awareness of AFSC’s work for a fair and humane U.S. immigration system.“MaGO PR is honored to support AFSC’s mission with a culturally grounded, community-first approach,” said Marco González, Founder & Principal, MaGO PR. “We’re partnering with respected Hispanic talent to create impactful media moments that celebrate identity, elevate voices, and inspire audiences to move from fear to solidarity.”Campaign ObjectivesExpand audience reach & visibility across Hispanic media platforms (broadcast, digital, social, and radio).Strengthen brand awareness for AFSC and its immigration advocacy among U.S. Hispanic communities.Establish thought leadership, positioning AFSC as a leading expert in social justice and humanitarian advocacy—especially immigrant rights.Enhance media presence through interviews, features, and bylined content in top-tier Hispanic outlets.About MaGO PRMaGO PR is a 360°, full-service multicultural public relations and communications firm that focuses on entertainment publicity, talent relations, nonprofit, comprehensive corporate communications strategies, and media relations & diversity training in both general and Hispanic markets in the U.S. The agency was founded by one of Southern California’s top bilingual publicists, Marco A. González, who brings 20+ years of public relations experience and proven success in entertainment publicity and executive/corporate communications with a strong track record in the delivery of high-impact media results in both the general and Hispanic media markets. In 2025, PR News named MaGO PR as an Honoree for its People of the Year Awards in the CSR, ESG & DEI Trailblazers Category.About the American Friends Service Committee (AFSC)The American Friends Service Committee (AFSC) promotes a world free of violence, inequality, and oppression. Guided by the Quaker belief in the divine Light within each person, we nurture the seeds of change and the respect for human life to fundamentally transform our societies and institutions. We work with people and partners worldwide, of all faiths and backgrounds, to meet urgent community needs, challenge injustice, and build peace. Learn more at afsc.org.

