OSLO, NORWAY, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Völur and Meat and Livestock Australia (MLA) Announce Research Partnership to Optimize the Protein Industry with Artificial IntelligenceVölur, a global leader in AI-driven supply chain optimization for the protein industry, is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking research partnership with Meat and Livestock Australia (MLA). This collaboration aims to transform production planning in Australia’s protein sector by leveraging Völur’s cutting-edge artificial intelligence technology. Völur’s commitment to the market has also resulted in extending its business presence with a new office in Australia.Supported by MLA’s commitment to advancing innovation in the red meat and livestock industry, the partnership focuses on enhancing production planning processes, optimizing supply chain efficiency, and maximizing value across the protein value chain. By integrating Völur’s expertise in AI-driven decision-making, the project will address key challenges in the industry, including demand forecasting, inventory management, and resource allocation, to deliver sustainable and profitable outcomes.“This partnership marks a significant step forward in bringing state-of-the-art AI solutions to Australia’s protein industry,” said Anna Turvoll, CEO of Völur. “By establishing our business presence with an office here, we are combining our advanced AI capabilities with MLA’s industry leadership, and are poised to redefine production planning in order to drive measurable value for the sector.”The collaboration will harness Völur’s proprietary AI platform, which excels in optimizing complex supply chain decisions, to create tailored solutions for operations. These solutions will enable more accurate production planning, reduce waste, and improve overall efficiency, aligning with MLA’s mission to foster innovation that supports the long-term sustainability of the Australian red meat industry.“MLA is proud to support this innovative partnership, which brings together world-class technology and industry expertise to address critical challenges in production planning,” said Michael Lee, Group Manager Science & Innovation at MLA. “By working with Völur we are driving advancements that will strengthen data analytics and feedback systems along the red meat supply chain, a key to unlocking competitiveness and resilience for our industry to create and capture higher value.”The research partnership is expected to yield actionable insights and scalable AI solutions that will benefit the Australian red meat sector. By combining Völur’s technological innovation and MLA’s industry leadership this collaboration sets a new standard for the future of protein production.About VölurVölur is a global leader in AI-driven supply chain optimization for the protein industry. Its cutting-edge technology empowers companies to make data-driven decisions, optimize production planning, and maximize value across the supply chain. For more information, visit www.volur.ai About Meat and Livestock Australia (MLA)Meat and Livestock Australia (MLA) is a producer-owned organization dedicated to fostering innovation, sustainability, and competitiveness in Australia’s red meat and livestock industry. Through research, development, and marketing, MLA supports the industry’s growth and resilience. For more information, visit www.mla.com.au Media Contacts:Völur: Michael Farrand, michael.farrand@volur.no, +01 507 301 2570Meat and Livestock Australia: Jack Johnston, media@mla.com.au, +61 407 282 971

