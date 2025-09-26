Jatheon Adds OneDrive Archiving to Cloud Platform

Jatheon has added OneDrive archiving to its Cloud platform, giving organizations secure, long-term storage and management of communication data.

We’re giving organizations the ability to unify their compliance strategy, enforce retention policies across the board, and guarantee that every version of every file remains secure and searchable.” — Marko Dinic

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This update is an important step forward in Jatheon’s archiving portfolio, which already covers a wide range of business communication channels such as email, chat and collaboration apps, and text messages. With OneDrive archiving, organizations can now preserve and retrieve files, documents, images, folders, and videos — all with full version history. Jatheon Cloud makes it possible to integrate OneDrive with other Microsoft sources like Outlook and Teams, or to capture OneDrive files independently, giving each organization the flexibility to align the system with their specific compliance, retention needs, and existing archives.

“This enhancement strengthens Jatheon Cloud’s role as the central hub for enterprise data governance. By extending archiving to Microsoft OneDrive, we’re giving organizations the ability to unify their compliance strategy, enforce retention policies across the board, and guarantee that every version of every file remains securely preserved and instantly searchable”, said Marko Dinic, CEO of Jatheon.

With the introduction of OneDrive archiving, Jatheon continues to reinforce its position as a mature, cloud-based archiving provider for regulated industries and enterprises looking to streamline compliance workflows and improve data governance.

ABOUT JATHEON

Since 2004, Jatheon has relentlessly focused on delivering an all-in-one data archiving solution that supports the widest array of use cases, communication channels and deployment options. Our solution mitigates risk, saves costs and improves visibility with advanced data retention, search/ediscovery, and supervision capabilities, all backed by world-class support. With analyst validation from Gartner®, Radicati, and InfoTech, Jatheon achieves 100% customer retention and is consistently ranked among the highest recommended archive solutions on the market.

Jatheon is headquartered in Toronto, Canada and serves clients worldwide through a wide network of global business partners. For more information, please visit https://www.jatheon.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.