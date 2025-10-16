Beach Floor & Decor and Beach Breeze Builders Win 2025 Best of Florida Award

FORT MEYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beach Floor & Decor and Beach Breeze Builders have earned the 2025 Best of Florida Award in the Residential Construction & Remodeling Contractors category. The annual Best of Florida Awards, presented by The Guide to Florida, highlight favorite businesses across the state based on statewide voting combined with editors’ picks—making this honor a true reflection of client satisfaction and industry excellence.From full-scale remodels and impact-rated windows and doors to custom closets, flooring, and window treatments, these sister companies create homes that reflect what matters most to their owners—combining elegant design with resilient, easy-to-maintain materials.“Our clients tell us the best part isn’t just the finished project—it’s the peace of mind along the way,” said Eric Bertram, COO. “Remodeling should feel exciting, not overwhelming. This award reflects the trust and loyalty our clients place in us.”Whether the goal is a sanctuary for hosting grandkids and friends or bold design with smart-home performance that stands up to busy family life, Beach Floor & Decor and Beach Breeze Builders deliver clarity, communication, and results on time and on budget.“We’ve used Beach Floor & Decor for our master bathroom and more recently our kitchen remodel at our Sanibel Island condo,” client JoAnne Mueller shared. “The team guided our design, kept us informed with photos throughout (we live in Minnesota), and went above and beyond on additional items associated with the kitchen. Fabulous job.”Giving back is also part of the blueprint. The companies support F.I.S.H. of Sanibel & Captiva, the Sanibel Community House, and Hope for Children of Southwest Florida with time, materials, and financial resources. From hurricane-recovery assistance to support for Veterans, the team views community impact as inseparable from business success.About Beach Floor & Decor and Beach Breeze BuildersA trusted name for more than 40 years, Beach Floor & Decor specializes in flooring, window treatments, furnishings, and interior design solutions that bring coastal sophistication home. Beach Breeze Builders is a full-service remodeling contractor creating spaces that embody the beauty, resilience, and ease of coastal living, born from the same uncompromising standards as its sister company.Learn more or schedule a consultation: beachfloordecor.comClick here for more information!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.