Florida Garage Door Pros Honored with 2025 Best of Florida Award

SPRING HILL, FL, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Florida Garage Door Pros, a trusted family-owned business serving eight counties and The Villages, has been recognized with a 2025 Best of Florida Award. The honor highlights the company’s commitment to providing reliable, professional service in one of the most important yet often overlooked parts of a home—the garage door.For many households, the garage door is the busiest entrance, opening and closing for school runs, grocery trips, and everything in between. Florida Garage Door Pros has built its reputation on ensuring those doors stay dependable. Their team handles a wide range of needs, from installing top-quality, hurricane-rated garage doors to repairing broken springs, tracks, and rollers. They also offer advanced garage door openers with Wi-Fi integration, battery backups, and quiet motors, along with motorized screens that transform garages into usable spaces. With trucks fully stocked to resolve most issues in a single visit, service is available seven days a week, and customers never pay a service fee.“We’ve always believed that treating every home we visit as if it were our own is the key to doing business the right way,” said a team member from Florida Garage Door Pros. “This award is a reflection of the trust our customers place in us and the pride our team takes in delivering solutions that make everyday life run more smoothly.”As a licensed, bonded, and insured company, Florida Garage Door Pros remains committed to raising the standard for garage door service in Florida. Earning the 2025 Best of Florida Award underscores their dedication to providing dependable expertise and neighborly care. For them, it’s about more than doors—it’s about keeping daily life moving with ease.Click here for more information!

