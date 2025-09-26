Learn different ways to prepare venison at Oct. 12 MDC program

Body

WAYNESVILLE, Mo. – Anyone looking for new ideas for preparing deer meat can learn from local experts at an upcoming Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) program in Waynesville.

People can learn about a variety of ways to prepare venison at the Oct. 12 MDC program Deer Hunting: Field to Freezer. This program will be from 1-5 p.m. at the Waynesville Rural Fire District Training Center, 25785 Red Oak Road in Waynesville. People can register at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/211467

At the Oct. 12 program, MDC Conservation Educator Dwight Warnke will cover the steps of field dressing, skinning, and butchering a deer. He will be joined by local chef Jon Dye and culinary students from the Waynesville Career Center, who will discuss ways to prepare venison. Among the topics Dye will cover are how to prepare tenderloin medallions, venison chili, and teriyaki venison stir fry.

This program will also have information on MDC regulations that pertain to stored venison. Though this program is free, registration is required.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding in-person and virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.