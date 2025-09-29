GammaStack launches enhanced online-lottery suite to help operators go live faster- showcased at SBC Summit Lisbon 2025

GammaStack launches enhanced online lottery suite with turnkey software, RNG & crypto support to help operators go live faster, showcased at SBC Lisbon 2025.

RIGA, LATVIA, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GammaStack announced a significant upgrade to its GammaLottery product suite, delivering turnkey lottery software and white-label lottery launch packages that combine certified RNG, real-time draw management, integrated wallet and cryptocurrency support, and rapid deployment tools for operators. The enhanced suite is designed to shorten time-to-market and meet increasing operator demand for compliant, digital-first lottery offerings.Capabilities that Define GammaLottery1) Certified RNG & draw management - built-in RNG and real-time draw orchestration to support transparent, repeatable draws.2) Turnkey & white-label options - ready-to-launch templates plus customisable turnkey deployments so operators can launch faster without rebuilding core systems.3) Integrated wallet & crypto support - a single wallet system that supports fiat gateways and cryptocurrency rails to broaden payment options and reduce friction for players.4) Multiple pools, jackpots & PAM - multi-pool contest support, progressive jackpots, and a full PAM/back-office for ticketing, reporting and retail management.5) Low/no GGR share model & rapid deployment - commercial models and technical stacks designed to reduce cost-barriers and get operators live quickly.“Operators tell us the fastest way to convert opportunity into revenue is speed without compromise,” said Sunny Hooda, Marketing Director, GammaStack. “This GammaLottery upgrade packages compliance, performance and commercial flexibility so operators can launch robust, locally compliant lottery products fast, whether they choose white-label, turnkey lottery software , or a fully customised integration.”Why this matters, and why now..Digital lottery channels are expanding as operators pursue mobile audiences, broader payment options and faster product iteration. Recent industry forecasts show the online lottery market is growing materially year-on-year, driven by smartphone penetration, digital payments and regulatory modernisation, conditions that favour turnkey lottery software, compliant platforms and rapid deployments. GammaStack’s upgrade positions operators to capitalise on that shift by reducing technical and commercial barriers to entry.About GammaStackGammaStack is a global iGaming technology provider with 14+ years’ experience, delivering platforms and services across casino, slots, sweepstakes, sports betting and lottery verticals. The company cites 600+ projects across 45+ countries and a multi-disciplinary team of 500+ professionals. GammaStack’s product line includes GammaCasino, GammaSweep, GammaBet, GammaSlot and GammaLottery.

