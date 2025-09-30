SecureWeb3 Files Patent Application for Web3 Domain Name Dispute Resolution System (W3DRS)

The Web3 naming space is expanding rapidly, but the lack of an effective dispute resolution framework has left brand owners and registrars exposed...” — Imran Ali

MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SecureWeb3 Ltd today announced it has filed a patent application with the UK Intellectual Property Office, securing a priority date for a novel system that brings UDRP/URS-style dispute resolution to the fast-growing world of Web3 domain names The application, titled “System and Method for Blockchain-Based Resolution of Web3 Domain Name Disputes”, covers an innovative process that brings patent-pending status to a technology designed to solve one of the biggest challenges in the blockchain naming ecosystem: how to fairly and transparently handle disputes over Web3 domain names.Why this matters technically: Unlike Web2 domains, Web3 names are minted as non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and owned outright by wallet holders, often with no expiry or central registry renewals - and crucially, no public contact details (no name, email, or address). Traditional notice channels don’t exist. SecureWeb3’s patent-pending system introduces a way to deliver authenticated, verifiable dispute notices directly to the relevant wallet, enabling the owner to review and respond while providing proof of delivery and read - a practical path to contactability that hasn’t been possible with pseudonymous wallets in the past.“The Web3 naming space is expanding rapidly, but the lack of an effective dispute resolution framework has left brand owners and registrars exposed,” said Imran Ali, Co-founder of SecureWeb3. “Our approach bridges concepts from established DNS frameworks like UDRP and URS, into a wallet-native process for Web3 domain names, with the aim of delivering fair, transparent outcomes.”The patent-pending process is designed to integrate with existing Web3 registrars, marketplaces, and arbitration providers, making it adaptable across platforms, enabling industry-wide adoption, and providing transparency and enforceability.This milestone reinforces SecureWeb3’s leadership in Web3 brand protection and opens opportunities for engagement with registrars, blockchain domain providers, and investors focused on scalable trust-and-safety solutions for the next generation of the internet.About SecureWeb3SecureWeb3 provides brand protection, monitoring, and enforcement solutions for the Web3 ecosystem. Its platform detects and manages infringements across NFTs, tokens, and Web3 domains, helping brands and platforms safeguard their intellectual property in the blockchain era.Disclaimer: UDRP and URS are DNS policies administered under ICANN; SecureWeb3’s process is independent and designed for Web3 domain systems.

