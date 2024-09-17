SecureWeb3 Launches Web3 Domain Monitoring Module for Enhanced Brand Protection

Live Web3 Domain Database Surpasses 9.8 Million Records, Offering Unprecedented Protection for Brands

MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, September 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- SecureWeb3 , a leading innovator in Web3 brand protection solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its groundbreaking Web3 Domain Monitoring Module within its comprehensive Web3 Brand Protection platform. This cutting-edge module is designed to safeguard brands from intellectual property infringements across the rapidly evolving Web3 landscape.Scammers frequently exploit the growing popularity of Web3 by registering domains that closely mimic the names of well-known brands. By creating these deceptive Web3 domains, scammers aim to trick unsuspecting users into believing they are interacting with legitimate entities.These fraudulent domains often serve as the foundation for more complex scams, such as phishing attacks, where users are lured into providing sensitive information or making financial transactions under false pretences.The ease of registering such domains, combined with the decentralised nature of Web3, makes it challenging for brands to monitor and protect their online presence, leaving consumers vulnerable to these sophisticated fraud schemes.It is these issues that SecureWeb3 aims to solve with their Web3 Domain Monitoring Module, which offers the following features:REAL-TIME MONITORING: SecureWeb3 offers round-the-clock, 365 days a year, active monitoring of your brand across multiple blockchains. Our system instantly identifies any new infringements, ensuring that your brand remains protected at all times.EMAIL ALERTS: Stay informed with instant email notifications when new results are detected using your brand.WEB3 TAKEDOWNS: Our innovative Web3 Takedown tool enables you to send legal notices and takedown requests directly to the infringing party's wallet address, streamlining the process of protecting your brand in the ever evolving Web3 space.DOWNLOADABLE REPORTS: Users can download detailed reports directly from our platform in PDF or Excel formats, allowing for further analysis and easy sharing with stakeholders.COMPREHENSIVE COVERAGE: Our pioneering Web3 Domain Name monitoring technology captures every Web3 domain registered on the Ethereum and Polygon blockchains in real time. With over 9,852,288 records in our live database as of today's date and around 10,000 new domains being registered every week, SecureWeb3 ensures you are immediately notified if your brand name is used in any Web3 domain registration.SecureWeb3 also offer a range of additional brand protection services including:MANAGED WEB3 BRAND PROTECTION SERVICE: As well as this new Self Service module, SecureWeb3 also offers brands a fully managed service, combining our industry-leading technology with the expertise of our experienced brand protection analysts. Our team will actively monitor your brand assets, report potential infringements, and take appropriate action on your behalf.WEB3 DOMAIN DATA API: For partners requiring seamless access to our real-time Web3 domain data, our powerful API provides comprehensive, up-to-the-minute information across Ethereum and Polygon blockchains and multiple Web3 domain registrars."As the Web3 ecosystem continues to grow, so do the risks of brand infringement and intellectual property theft," said Adam Leese, Co-founder of SecureWeb3. "Our new Web3 Domain Monitoring Module is a critical tool for any organisation looking to protect their brand in the decentralised world. We are proud to offer the most comprehensive and advanced solution in the market."SecureWeb3 is committed to empowering brands with the tools and insights they need to navigate and protect their assets in the Web3 space. For more information about the Web3 Domain Monitoring Module or to do a FREE Search, visit www.secureweb3.io/web3-domains About SecureWeb3: SecureWeb3 is a leading provider of Web3 brand protection solutions, offering innovative technology and expert services to protect intellectual property across multiple blockchains, asset types and decentralised platforms. Our mission is to empower brands to confidently engage in the Web3 ecosystem, secure in the knowledge that their intellectual property and brand assets are protected.

