Jason Dwayne Campbell Foundation, Inc. Announces Inaugural Launch Gala

Honoring the Life and Legacy of Jason Dwayne Campbell

NORTH MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Jason Dwayne Campbell Foundation, Inc. is proud to announce the official launch of its mission at a special Gala Dinner to be held on Saturday, October 4, 2025, beginning at 6:00 p.m. at the School of Justice, Public Safety, and Law Studies – Miami Dade College, North Campus (11380 NW 27th Avenue, Miami, FL 33168).

The Foundation was created in loving memory of Jason Dwayne Campbell, who tragically lost his life to senseless gun violence on June 1, 2021. Jason’s life was defined by kindness, compassion, and a deep commitment to family and community. His passing left a void, but his legacy will live on through this Foundation — transforming grief into hope for countless others.

The Jason Dwayne Campbell Foundation, Inc. is dedicated to:

Empowering youth with mentorship and guidance.

Providing scholarships for underserved children to pursue their dreams.

Offering family support and community resources to build stronger, safer neighborhoods.

Championing violence prevention and awareness to save lives.

“Our purpose is not just to honor Jason’s life, but to continue his legacy of service, love, and hope,” said the Board of Directors. “Through this Foundation, we are building opportunities, lifting up families, and giving tomorrow’s leaders the tools they need to succeed.”

The Launch Gala will bring together family, friends, community leaders, and supporters for an evening of remembrance, inspiration, and purpose. Guests will enjoy an elegant dinner, networking opportunities, and the unveiling of powerful initiatives that will change lives across our community.

🎤 Special Host: Rodney Baltimore of HOT 105 will serve as Master of Ceremonies for the evening.

🎙️ Featured Guest Speaker: Stephanie Daniels, Former Director of the Miami-Dade Police Department

Event Details:

📍 Location: School of Justice, Public Safety, and Law Studies – Miami Dade College, North Campus

11380 NW 27th Avenue, Miami, FL 33168

📅 Date: Saturday, October 4, 2025

⏰ Time: 6:00 p.m. until 10:30 pm

🎟️ Tickets and Sponsorships:

Be a part of this historic moment. By purchasing a ticket, sponsoring a table, or making a contribution, you are helping us transform tragedy into triumph and grief into hope. Every seat purchased is a step toward empowering youth, supporting families, and creating safer, stronger communities.

The Jason Dwayne Campbell Foundation, Inc. invites the community to stand with us, celebrate Jason’s legacy, and commit to building a brighter tomorrow.

For tickets, sponsorship opportunities, or more information, please contact Daphne D Campbell

Jdcfoundationinc@gmail.com.

786-274-0166

About the Jason Dwayne Campbell Foundation, Inc.

The Jason Dwayne Campbell Foundation, Inc. was established to honor the memory of Jason Dwayne Campbell, who touched many lives with his generosity and love. Created in response to his tragic passing from gun violence, the Foundation is committed to empowering youth, providing scholarships for underserved children, supporting families in grief, and turning pain into purpose. Through education, mentorship, and community programs, the Foundation is dedicated to creating hope and opportunity for generations to come.

