New Jersey Therapy & Life Coaching Launches $50,000 ‘Four Paws, Big Hearts’ Fundraising Campaign for Canine Companions®

Help Us by Donating to Canine Companions

VOORHEES, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Jersey Therapy & Life Coaching has launched “Four Paws, Big Hearts,” a fundraising campaign to raise $50,000 in support of Canine Companions®. This national nonprofit provides highly trained service dogs to people with disabilities.

The campaign will help fund essential resources, including food, veterinary care, training, and follow-up services. Contributions directly support service dog teams, enabling individuals to gain greater independence, freedom, and companionship.

How Donations Help:
$25 provides a service dog vest
$50 covers one month of food during training
$100 supports veterinary and wellness care
$500 funds follow-up services for a service dog team

“Every dollar raised helps change lives. These incredible dogs don’t just perform tasks—they restore independence, build confidence, and provide lifelong partnership (and furry therapy).”

Ways to Support:
Donate: Visit the campaign page to make a tax-deductible gift
Share: Spread the word on social media, email, or word of mouth
Sponsor/Match: Businesses and philanthropists are invited to match donations or sponsor a service dog’s training

About Canine Companions®
Founded in 1975, Canine Companions is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that enhances the lives of people with disabilities by providing expertly trained service dogs and ongoing support.

About New Jersey Therapy & Life Coaching
Based in Voorhees, NJ, New Jersey Therapy & Life Coaching provides therapy, marriage counseling, and life coaching to clients across New Jersey and beyond. The practice combines evidence-based care with compassion and a holistic approach to personal growth and well-being.
Help us reach our $50,000 goal - Click here to donate

Dr. Larry Cohen
New Jersey Therapy & Life Coaching
+1 856-352-5428
info@njtlc.com

