Dr. Larry Cohen Named Best Therapist in Marlton NJ by the Marlton Award Program

MARLTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned therapist Dr. Larry Cohen has been named the Best Therapist in Marlton NJ by the Marlton Award Program. This honor underscores Dr. Cohen's unwavering commitment to providing exceptional therapy services in the Marlton NJ community. The Marlton Award Program is dedicated to identifying and celebrating businesses that significantly contribute to the enhancement of their communities through outstanding service to customers and the public.

Driven by a commitment to excellence, Dr. Larry Cohen has played a pivotal role in elevating Marlton NJ to one of the top communities in the state for both living and working. The selection process for the Marlton Award meticulously involved nominations and a thorough analysis of comprehensive information sources. Emphasizing the quality of service, the winner of the Best Therapist in Marlton NJ Award was chosen based on data provided by third parties and the Marlton Award Program's own data analysis. An annual event, the Marlton Award Program serves as a distinguished platform to honor outstanding businesses in the Marlton NJ area.

This accolade is reserved for companies that consistently adhere to 'best practices,' emphasizing excellence in their operations. Recognizing and celebrating the achievements of local businesses, professional associations, and trade groups, the Marlton Award Program has named Dr. Cohen as the Best Therapist in Marlton, NJ for the past six years. This has earned Dr. Cohen a place in their Business Hall of Fame. Dr. Cohen's continuous dedication to excellence and his impact on the community make him a well-deserving recipient of this award. The Marlton Award Program congratulates Dr. Larry Cohen on this outstanding achievement and looks forward to continuing the tradition of honoring excellence in the Marlton community.

