Hot and Social Announces 2026 Expansion with International Trips and an Increase in Camp Social Summer Events

New York, NY – Hot and Social, a leading go-to event company, is thrilled to announce the expansion of its social events and Camp Social offerings in 2026, with eyes on international trips and an increase in adult summer camp events.

Created by Liv Schreiber to bring people together and create an environment that makes it easy to make friends or finally find that special someone, Hot and Social is dedicated to sparking lasting relationships by bringing strangers together throughout the world through vibrant, sold-out events. Tapping into Liv’s passion for connecting people and immersing attendees in memorable events, such as parties, brunch, yoga, movie screenings, and private dinners, Hot and Social’s 2026 expansion includes unforgettable international trips and an array of new social meetups planned.

From sunrise yoga and hikes to waterslides, crafts, s’mores, cocktails, pool parties, and a range of exciting new activities, the 2026 expansion also includes the company’s popular Camp Social. A women-only, three-day adult sleepaway camp designed to foster connections and relieve everyday stress, Camp Social offers a weekend full of adventure, fun, and relaxation for women from around the world.

“At Hot and Social, we believe it should be easy to make friends at any age,” said founder Liv Schreiber. “With attendees showing up solo, everyone is in the same ‘boat’- leaving space for genuine, warm connections. You deserve incredible people who align with you.”

With a knack for tapping into what’s trending, Liv’s passion for connecting people is at the heart of Hot and Social. The event company’s Adult Summer Camp is like stepping into a time machine to childhood, but with a modern twist. Designed for women of all ages who are interested in new brands, friendship, health, and exploration, the weekend is packed with exciting activities.

An immersive experience to relive carefree days while connecting with other amazing women in a vibrant, supportive environment, Camp Social’s programming is thoughtfully designed for seamless brand integrations, whether it’s sponsoring a farm-to-table meal or the weekend’s tug of war. Ranging from Pilates, boating, scrapbooking, tubing, hiking, tennis, outdoor spin, volleyball, dance, soundbaths, lakeside hang, cold plunge waterslide, paddleboarding, archery, friendship bracelets, to candle painting, participants build their own camp experience to curate a collection of treasured memories.

Hot and Social invites individuals searching to make real connections to visit hotandsocial.com to become a member and find tickets for the latest events today.

Founded by Liv Schreiber, Hot and Social is the go-to event company that has become renowned for bringing people together and creating an environment that makes it easy to make friends or finally find that special someone.

Camp Social is an adult summer camp for women. A 3-day sleepaway camp that is all about connecting and letting go of everyday stresses. Camp Social offers a weekend filled with adventure, fun, and relaxation for women around the world.

To learn more about Hot and Social and the expansion of its Camp Social offering in 2026, please visit the website at https://hotandsocial.com/.

