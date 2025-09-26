Jenna Torres Releases New Single “Everything But Money”

Some of the best times in my life had nothing to do with money.” — Jenna Torres

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Singer-songwriter Jenna Torres has released a new song called “Everything But Money,” the fiery second single from her upcoming album Firebird, due December 5. With ripping guitar riffs, sassy swagger, and unapologetic joy, the track is a boot-stompin’ reminder that the best things in life aren’t things at all.“Everything But Money” is a full-on celebration of romance, rebellion, and the kind of joy that doesn’t come with a price tag.“Some of the best times in my life had nothing to do with money,” says Jenna. “They were about feeling free, happy, and alive — dancing barefoot, laughing with people I love, getting a little lost and finding my way back. This song is my ode to all of that.”The track delivers a raw, rootsy Americana energy that’s long been Jenna’s signature — echoing the Southern-tinged soul of Wild Sugar and the spirit of Heaven & Hurt — but with a fresh spark lit by the themes of Firebird: resilience, rebirth, and the hard-won joy of living life on your own terms.An acclaimed songwriter and artist, Torres is known for her blend of emotional storytelling and musical grit. Her songs have been recorded by artists like Martha Wash and For King & Country, and her own albums have earned praise from American Songwriter, The Boot, and No Depression. Her latest project, Firebird, reflects a woman who’s lived, lost, and risen stronger — and “Everything But Money” is a victory lap on her way back to the top.Firebird arrives December 5, with more singles and surprises still to come.Firebird Track Listing1. Heartbreak River2. Everything But Money3. Firebird4. Your Storm5. Down Time6. What If7. For The Taking8. Everybody’s Happy9. Cover Me10. If This Is A DreamListen on Spotify Join the journey at jennatorres.com

