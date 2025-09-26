Transnational Repression on Journalism

Join media workers, policymakers, and human rights lawyers to examine how transnational repression is silencing independent journalism.

The panel will assess the UK's response to cross-border threats and make the case for urgent reform to protect press freedom. Speakers include:

Sahar Zand , investigative journalist and filmmaker for BBC, Channel 4, and others

Catherine Philp , The Times chief diplomatic correspondent

Rhys Davies , International Human Rights Advisors founder and Red Notice Monitor editor

Ben Keith, 5 St Andrew's Hill barrister and Red Notice Monitor editor

The event will take place at the Frontline Club, 13 Norfolk Place, London. Book your place online.