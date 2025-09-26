MFA Spokesperson's Comments on Typhoon Ragasa in Taiwan, 26 September 2025

Singapore is saddened by the tragic loss of lives caused by the flooding in Guangfu Town, Hualien County in Taiwan. We extend our heartfelt condolences and sympathies to those affected by Typhoon Ragasa and wish the injured speedy recovery.

MFA has reached out to e-registered Singaporeans in the affected area and is in close contact with local authorities. Currently, there are no reports of Singaporeans injured.

Singaporeans who are in or travelling to Taiwan are strongly encouraged to purchase comprehensive travel insurance. They are also advised to e-register with MFA at https://eregister.mfa.gov.sg.

Singaporeans in Taiwan who require consular assistance may contact the Singapore Trade Office in Taipei, or the 24-hour MFA Duty Office:

Singapore Trade Office in Taipei

9th Floor, No. 85, Jen Ai Road, Section 4, Taipei 106, Taiwan

Tel: +886 2 2772 1940

Emergency Tel: +886 953 532 638

Email: singtr_tpe@mfa.sg

MFA Duty Office

Tel +65 6379 8800 / 8855 (24-hour hotline)

Email: mfa_duty_officer@mfa.gov.sg

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

26 SEPTEMBER 2025