Gauteng Health on contingency measures implemented at Weskoppies Hospital following power outages

To ensure continuity of care at Weskoppies Psychiatric Hospital in Tshwane following power outages affecting the hospital, Pretoria CBD and surrounding areas, the facility is implementing contingency measures.

These include the provision of backup power systems to supply electricity to all connected areas, including the procurement of additional lamps to enhance visibility.

Hospital management has reassigned cell phones to critical areas of the hospital. The following alternative numbers have been made available:

Patient administration: 060 521 4531

Case management: 060 521 6626

Social work: 060 521 7686 / 060 521 9298

Nursing management: 071 881 5240 / 071 881 6700

OPD services: 060 521 7928

An assessment conducted by the City of Tshwane has confirmed that the outage resulted from extensive damage to the electricity infrastructure caused by theft and vandalism. The City has assured the Gauteng Department of Health that the matter is receiving urgent attention; however, due to the severity and complexity of the damage, restoration efforts are expected to take several days.

The department apologises for the inconvenience caused and appreciates the understanding exercised by patients and the public during this period.

