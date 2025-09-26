Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa meets with Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber, 26 Sept

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA), Mr. Velenkosini Hlabisa will meet with the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen local economic development through the District Development Model (DDM).

The Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber, representing approximately 700 businesses across the Metro, is a key partner in driving inclusive growth, fostering job creation, and advancing the Metro’s long-term development prospects. The Chamber has a track record of mobilising its members to collaborate with the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality (NMBM) and other stakeholders on solutions that tackle service delivery bottlenecks, restore business confidence, and unlock investment opportunities.

Through this meeting, Minister Hlabisa will

Emphasise the role of the private sector as a key partner in local development;

Share COGTA’s priorities and how they align with business growth and stability;

Highlight opportunities for collaboration through the DDM to accelerate service delivery and economic renewal in the Metro; and

Listen to the concerns and proposals of the business community in charting a collective way forward.

Members of the media are invited to cover this meeting scheduled to take place as follows:

Date : 26 September 2025

Time : 09h00

Venue : Business Chamber Boardroom, KPMG House, 200 Norvic Drive, Greenacres

For Media Enquiries:

Ms. Pearl Maseko-Binqose

Media Liaison Officer to the Minister of CoGTA

Cell: +27 (82) 772 1709

#GovZAUpdates