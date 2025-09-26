Special Investigating Unit releases interim report on Tembisa Hospital investigation, 29 Sept
The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) will hold a media briefing to update the public and release its interim report into the investigation at Tembisa Hospital.
Head of the SIU, Advocate Andy Mothibi, will lead the briefing. He will be joined by the Minister of Health, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, Premier of Gauteng Province, Mr Panyaza Lesufi, and Gauteng MEC for Health, Ms Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko.
This media briefing is a significant step in the SIU's investigation, providing the public and stakeholders with a formal update on the investigation's progress and findings to date. The release of the interim report underscores the commitment to transparency and accountability in this matter.
Details of the media briefing are as follows:
Date: Monday, 29 September 2025
Time: 10:00
(Media are advised to arrive by 09:45 for setup)
Venue: Tembisa Hospital Conference Room
Directions: Media must use the staff entrance (not the main entrance). The route will be clearly marked with SIU branding, and staff will be available to guide attendees.
To RSVP, contact Nelisiwe Msomi at nmsomi@siu.org.za or 073 428 0308.
Enquiries:
Kaizer Kganyago
Spokesperson for the Special Investigating Unit
Tel: 012 843 0048
Cell: 082 306 8888
E-mail: KKganyago@siu.org.za
