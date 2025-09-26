Minister Thembi Simelane hands over title deeds in Madibeng, 26 Spet

The Minister of Human Settlements, Thembi Simelane, will continue with the nationwide Title Deeds Restoration Programme, where, together with the North West MEC for Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs, Gaoage Oageng Molapisi, will issue 397 title deeds to the rightful owners at Mothotlung, Madibeng Municipality.

The Department of Human Settlements has set a target to register and hand over 80,000 title deeds between 2004 and 2029. This has led to the revival of the Title Deeds Friday campaign, a nationwide drive aimed at mobilising all stakeholders to support the title deeds restoration programme. The North West is targeting the delivery of 6,718 title deeds between April 2025 and March 2026.

Last week, Minister Simelane participated in the handover of just over 400 title deeds in Mpumalanga province.

The event will also be attended by the Mayor of Madibeng local municipality, Cllr Douglas Maimane, and the Mayor of Bojanala District municipality, Cllr Dikeledi Mthangeni.

Details are as follows:

Date: Friday, 26 September 2025

Activity 1: Door-to-door delivery of title deeds to three senior citizens

Time: 10h00

Venue:Mothotlung (Please call for directions/location)

Activity 2: Community engagement and title deeds handover

Time: 10h30

Venue:Mothotlung Community Hall

Enquiries:

Tsekiso Machike, Spokesperson to the Minister

Cell: 077 410 5050

E-mail: Tsekiso.machike@dhs.gov.

Lerato Gambo, MLO to the MEC

Cell: 076 332 1165

E-mail: Lgambu@nwpg.gov.za

#ServiceDeliveryZA