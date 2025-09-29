Children of Armenia Fund Expands to Syunik with English Teacher Mentorship Backed by the H. Hovnanian Family Foundation

COAF the H. Hovnanian Foundation Brings English Language Program to Syunik, Armenia

Children of Armenia Fund (COAF), a leading nonprofit dedicated to empowering rural communities in Armenia, is expanding its programs into the Syunik region.

The Hovnanian Foundation’s support allows us to bring our English language programs to Syuik, building both professional capacity for teachers and better learning opportunities for students.” — Liana Ghaltaghchyan, COAF Executive Director

YEREVAN, YEREVAN, ARMENIA, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Children of Armenia Fund (COAF), a leading nonprofit dedicated to empowering rural communities in Armenia, is expanding its programs into Syunik, Armenia’s southernmost region, for the first time in its more than 20 year history.The initiative, made possible through an $80,000 grant from the H. Hovnanian Family Foundation, will launch COAF’s Empowering English Teachers in Syunik: Mentorship Program, strengthening the capacity of English language teachers in Goris and surrounding villages. The program runs from September 2025 through June 2026 and represents the first step in COAF’s broader expansion into Syunik, which includes plans to build two new SMART Centers in Goris and Kapan in partnership with the Government of Armenia and the European Union.Strengthening Educational Capacity in SyunikThrough this grant, COAF will help close critical gaps in teacher training while supporting the rollout of Armenia’s new national curriculum standards. Building on two decades of experience, COAF has recently developed and introduced new English language textbooks in more than 600 public schools nationwide, advancing its commitment to excellence in education.The new program will:- Provide three months of intensive English classes for teachers.- Train seven mentors through a three-day workshop led by faculty from the American University of Armenia.- Establish mentor–mentee partnerships with classroom lesson observations, feedback, and co-teaching.Conclude with a final conference, offering teachers a platform to share results, lessons learned, and innovative practices.The initiative will directly benefit 14 public school teachers and their students, many of whom already use COAF textbooks.A Partnership with Impact“The Hovnanian Foundation’s support allows us to bring our proven English language programs to a new region of Armenia, building both professional capacity for teachers and better learning opportunities for students,” said Liana Ghaltaghchyan, COAF’s Executive Director . “This marks a historic first step for COAF in Syunik and sets the stage for transformative projects in the years ahead.”Looking Ahead: SMART SyunikCOAF intends to add additional activities alongside the new program, which together will serve as a bridge toward larger-scale initiatives in the region. COAF, together with the Armenian government and the European Union, is planning the construction of two SMART Centers in Goris and Kapan. These innovative hubs will offer world-class afterschool education, creative programming, and community engagement opportunities, connecting the villages of southern Armenia to broader global horizons.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.