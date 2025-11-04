Shining for Armenia: COAF’s 22nd Annual Holiday Gala to Light Up The Plaza in NYC

COAF 22nd Annual Holiday Gala to take place at The Plaza Hotel, New York The official opening of the secondary school in Debed village, after its complete reconstruction by the Children of Armenia Fund (COAF). Rendering of the future COAF SMART Center in Armavir — the second campus of COAF’s SMART model, currently under construction.

The Children of Armenia Fund (COAF) will host its 22nd Annual Holiday Gala, "Light the Way Forward", December 13, 2025, at The Plaza Hotel in New York City.

For more than two decades, the COAF community has proven that strategic investment in rural regions can change lives. Our mission remains to expand opportunities for youth to define their own futures.” — Dr. Garo Armen, COAF Founder and Chairman

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Children of Armenia Fund (COAF) will host its 22nd Annual Holiday Gala, Light the Way Forward, on Saturday, December 13, 2025, at The Plaza Hotel in New York City. This signature event will unite COAF’s global community of supporters for an inspiring evening dedicated to empowering Armenia’s rural youth through transformative programs in education, healthcare, and community development.A Celebration of Progress and PurposeThis year’s Gala will highlight powerful stories of transformation from young COAF beneficiaries from rural communities across Armenia. The evening will mark major milestones, including the opening of a newly constructed secondary school in Debed, Lori, and continued progress on the upcoming COAF SMART Center in Armavir. The event will also honor the individuals and families whose vision and generosity continue to drive COAF’s mission forward.Honorees and Special GuestsCOAF will honor the Tacorian Family, founders of the luxury jewelry house TACORI, with the Empowering a Generation Award for their transformative commitment to empowering youth in rural Armenia.Grammy Award–winning Motown legend Thelma Houston, best known for her hit “Don’t Leave Me This Way,” will headline the evening and receive COAF’s Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of her artistic legacy and advocacy work combating the AIDS epidemic, championing LGBTQ+ rights., support for Project Angel Food, and other transformative causes.The evening’s program will feature an inspiring lineup, including Tony and Emmy Award–winner Andrea Martin, beloved actress, comedian, and COAF Ambassador; Kev Orkian, the celebrated British-Armenian performer known for his wit and musical artistry; and a showcase of exceptional young musical talents from Armenia. The live auction will be led by celebrity auctioneer Gabriel Butu, with Araksya Karapetyan, Emmy Award–winning anchor of Good Day LA, and Haig Boyadjian, COAF’s Vice President of Development, serving as co-hosts for the evening.COAF SMART Centers: Lighting the Path ForwardSince its founding in 2003, the Children of Armenia Fund (COAF) has transformed more than 120,000 lives across seven regions of Armenia through education, healthcare, and social programs. At the heart of this impact is COAF’s SMART Initiative which aims to establish a network of innovative rural hubs that provide cost-free access to technology, the arts, languages, and life skills, fostering innovation, creativity, and resilience among Armenia’s youth.“For more than two decades, the COAF community has proven that strategic investment in rural regions can change life trajectories,” said Dr. Garo Armen, COAF Founder and Chairman. “As we look to 2026 and beyond, our mission remains to expand opportunities for youth to define their own futures.”“Our extraordinary community of supporters has touched thousands of lives,” added Liana Ghaltaghchyan, COAF Executive Director. “Looking ahead, our SMART Centers will continue to play a vital role in shaping Armenia’s rural development for generations to come.”COAF’s flagship SMART Center in Lori now serves 2,000 children from 30 communities each week, while construction of the next SMART Center in Armavir is underway and on track for completion in 2028, paving the way for future expansion into Syunik.To learn more or support COAF’s annual campaign, visit www.coaf.org/gala-2025

