Consumer price index (CPI) for August 2025

MACAU, September 26 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the Composite CPI for August 2025 rose by 0.27% year-on-year and 0.11% month-on-month. For the 12 months ended August this year, the average Composite CPI grew by 0.25% from the previous period (September 2023 – August 2024).

With respect to the sections of goods and services that are of significant interest, the price index of Food & Non-Alcoholic Beverages rose by 0.44% year-on-year owing to rising charges for eating out and takeaway, whereas higher rentals for dwellings pushed up the price index of Housing & Fuels by 0.33%. Among the various sections of goods and services, price index of Recreation, Sport & Culture (+2.45%) saw notable year-on-year increase, while the price indices of Information & Communication (-3.00%) and Clothing & Footwear (-2.09%) dropped. The CPI-A and CPI-B showed respective growth of 0.20% and 0.34% year-on-year.

When compared to July this year, the Composite CPI grew by 0.11% in August. Price index of Food & Non-Alcoholic Beverages (+0.05%) increased on account of dearer vegetable prices, coupled with higher charges for eating out and takeaway, but lower prices of fruits partially moderated the growth. Price index of Transport (+0.87%) recorded a month-on-month rise owing to increases in airfares. By contrast, the price indices of Clothing & Footwear (-0.47%) and Miscellaneous Goods & Services such as personal care products, insurance, jewellery, clocks and watches (-0.11%) decreased. The CPI-A and CPI-B went up by 0.09% and 0.12% month-on-month respectively.

For the 12 months ended August 2025, the average Composite CPI climbed by 0.25% from the previous period. Among the various sections of goods and services, the price indices of Miscellaneous Goods & Services (+2.20%), Recreation, Sport & Culture (+1.38%) and Health (+1.02%) saw relatively large growth, while the indices of Transport (-2.57%) and Information & Communication (-2.09%) dropped. The average CPI-A and CPI-B increased by 0.21% and 0.27% respectively over the previous period.

The average Composite CPI for the first eight months of 2025 grew by 0.19% year-on-year, with the price index of Food & Non-Alcoholic Beverages rising by 0.46%. The average CPI-A and CPI-B climbed by 0.14% and 0.22% respectively.

DSEC compiles three separate CPI series to reflect the impact of price changes for goods/services on households of different expenditure ranges. The CPI-A and CPI-B cover about 50% and 30% of the households, which have an average monthly expenditure of MOP11,000 - MOP35,999 and MOP36,000 - MOP71,999 respectively. Meanwhile, the Composite CPI covers all the abovementioned households; Housing & Fuels, Food & Non-Alcoholic Beverages and Transport accounted for relatively large proportions of household expenditure, with respective weights of 34.47, 29.47 and 8.33.