Armored Corps Exhibition: Army of Bodies on display

Contemporary Art Solo Exhibition by Vincenzo Cohen in Lithuania

“Anyone who fights against monsters must beware to not become a monster himself too. And if you look long into an abyss, the abyss will also look inside of you”” — F. Nietzsche

ROMA, RM, ITALY, October 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Solo Exhibition of Contemporary paintings by the Italian Social Artist Vincenzo Cohen featured by ANIMA MUNDI ACADEMIA will take place on October 9-10 in the Art Studio Space in Siauliai, Lithuania.The exhibition features 25 artworks made on paper from "Armored corps"(2022-23) one of the latest artist's painting collections. During the show the artist will dialogue with the famous Lithuanian Philosopher and Art Critic Dr. Jurgis Dieliautas by answering questions from the audience. The peculiarity of the artworks on display is the autoetnographic approach which, through style and deep psychological introspection, characterizes the artist's latest production. In a previous article published on the AutoEthnographer the artist stated "I have long been interested in the methodology of autoetnography for the propensity to convey a social message transforming the personal experience into cultural content. This painting collection has to do with the conception of self-defense of individual, the psychological introjection of one’s own irrational fears and the subsequent process of acceptance for the resolution of inner conflicts (troubles that originate from childhood trauma, from experiences related to the acceptance of gender-identity and social non-recognition)".The human body is the main character of the exhibition, conceived as a protective armour. The title of the collection (and of the Art Book BODIES ARMY published in 2024 that collects the entire collection) in fact emphasizes the combative nature of the subjects represented within this production . The exhibition collects stylised drawings representing crouched and twisted figures, usually folded on themselves that describe innate fears, defense mechanisms outwards. However, while such fears heighten the sense of estrangement and divergence from the social context, they also raise awareness of one’s own individual value through the spirit of resilience. The visual narrative illustrates the difficult process that leads to the self-acceptance and awareness of the own inner strength. In this regard, the creation of drawings aimed at representing figures alienated from the context and focused on defending this force, which is sealed in the body matter, makes sense.ANIMA MUNDI ACADEMIA is born to be an international cooperation center for the arts, culture, science and education. The organization includes a research institute, a study center and collaborations with different Institutions and galleries in the area. Goal of the organization is to help the free creation and spread of innovative ideas to bring together artists, innovators, science, cultural and education operators for joint projects to express ideas and reflect the contemporary art scene.Don't miss the show, the launch event is scheduled for October 9th at 5.30 pm in The Art Studio Space, in Vytauto str.111, Siauliai, Lithuania.

