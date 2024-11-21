The Army of Bodies by Vincenzo Cohen: The New Art Book 2024

BODIES ARMY Art Collection 2024 by Vincenzo Cohen - Hardcover Book by SNAP Collective "The abandon" artwork and preparatory drawing Bodies Army - cover with high quality printed binding

Survivability, Spirit of Combativeness and Social Resilience. Hard Cover Book with 128 illustrated color pages in high print quality

“Anyone who fi ghts against monsters must beware to not become a monster himself too. And if you look long into an abyss, the abyss will also look inside of you...”” — F. Nietzsche

ITALY, November 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- BODIES ARMY, Art Collections 2024 is the new editorial project by Vincenzo Cohen, an international multidisciplinary and socially engaged artist. The book is featured by SNAP Collective, a niche danish publishing house that publishes high-quality print art books. The book tells the story of the warrior body through the latest artist's productions focused on human figure and related unconscious content. The body is the main protagonist conceived as a armor and protective ﻿shield. The inspiration of the book stems from life drawing ﻿and biographical experiences filtered through a strongly expressive and impactful artistic language This work represents the crowning of significative personal artist's experiences in his path of inner growth. In particular through the representation of the human body and its double, it aims to focus on the concepts of social resilience and spirit of combattiveness . The artistic production within the book shows thematic and psychological implications related to experiences of relational trauma. ﻿In the first part of the catalogue, the illustrations come from the painting collection ﻿"Armored corps"(2022-23). This collection aim to reproduce the concept of "introjection" through the ﻿spirit of resilience of man and the investigation of the depths of the human psyche. Within ﻿this first part there is a section dedicated to "human shields", figures represented ﻿in the act of twisting and protecting themselves using the body as a shield outwards. A ﻿scientific contribution about the metaphor of the shield and the implications related to the ﻿concept of trauma treated by Dr. S. Michelini PhD Psychologist and Clinical Criminologist ﻿Expert in Affectivity, Trauma and Relationships is featured in this section of the book. ﻿The second part of the catalogue is dedicated to the digital art collection entitled "DOPPIO" ﻿in which some works from different pictorial collections are digitally reinterpreted to ﻿represent the dichotomy between zones "in light and shadow", the oscillation between poles ﻿within the human personality.﻿Through the representation of twisted figures, usually folded back on themselves that ﻿describe innate fears, mechanisms of defense towards the outside, the book tells how the ﻿body becomes a fortress in which to take refuge, simulacrum, protection of itself. ﻿The book has been released and is available for purchase through Snap Collective website.

