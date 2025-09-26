Honeygain Wins Tipalti’s 2025 Mass Payment Award for Seamless Global Payouts

Honeygain logo

Recognized by Tipalti, Honeygain wins the 2025 Mass Payment Award for secure, global payouts to its growing 60+ million user base.

Payouts are one of the most critical parts of our user experience and this award reinforces our dedication to making that experience fast, secure, and globally accessible.” — Sandra Krikstaponyte, Product Director of Honeygain

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Honeygain, the world’s leading passive income app, is proud to announce that it has been recognized with the 2025 Mass Payment Award by Tipalti, a global leader in payment automation and compliance. The award celebrates companies that excel in managing high-volume global payouts with efficiency, transparency, and trust.

Honeygain was selected for its outstanding use of Tipalti’s payout infrastructure to deliver a seamless and reliable earning experience to its global user base. With over 60 million users and millions of successful payouts, Honeygain has proven its ability to scale operations while maintaining speed, security, and regulatory compliance. The platform leverages Tipalti’s tools to ensure that users around the world receive their earnings quickly and safely, regardless of location or currency.

“We’re honored to receive the Mass Payment Award from Tipalti,” said Sandra Krikstaponyte, Product Director of Honeygain. “Payouts are one of the most critical parts of our user experience and this award reinforces our dedication to making that experience fast, secure, and globally accessible.”

Founded in 2019, Honeygain is the first-ever app that allows users to earn passive income by sharing their unused internet bandwidth. By operating entirely in the background, Honeygain enables users to monetize their internet connection without disrupting their daily activity. The platform is active in more than 150 countries and continues to grow rapidly, offering a transparent and user-friendly approach to earning online.

In recent years, Honeygain has also introduced the B2B project called Honeygain SDK, a lightweight integration for developers who want to bring passive monetization directly into their apps, extending Honeygain’s impact beyond the consumer space and into the mobile development ecosystem.

This recognition by Tipalti is a testament to Honeygain’s commitment to innovation and its strong operational foundation. By combining privacy-first technology, ethical monetization, and dependable payouts, Honeygain has become a trusted name in the digital earning space.

About Honeygain

Honeygain is the first-ever app that allows its users to make money online by sharing their Internet connection. The app prioritizes user privacy and security, ensuring a safe and effortless way to generate additional income. Through its innovative referral program, Honeygain offers both individuals and businesses a valuable tool to maximize their earning potential without requiring any additional effort or financial investment.

Legal Disclaimer:

