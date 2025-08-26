Honeygain Joins AMTSO to Strengthen Commitment to Security and Transparency

Honeygain logo AMTSO member badge

Honeygain reaffirms its commitment to security, compliance, and transparency by joining AMTSO.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Honeygain, the world’s leading crowdsourced internet-sharing platform and developer monetization SDK provider, announced its membership in the Anti-Malware Testing Standards Organization (AMTSO). This step reinforces Honeygain’s dedication to user protection, transparency, and security-first innovation.

AMTSO is the cybersecurity industry’s testing standard community, made up of over 60 member organizations and individuals, comprising mainly security vendors and expert test labs from around the world.

As concerns about online safety and privacy continue to grow, Honeygain’s decision to join AMTSO underlines the company’s proactive approach to building trust within the developer ecosystem and end-user community. By working with AMTSO, Honeygain will contribute to shaping best practices in testing and validating the safety of internet-enabled technologies.

“At Honeygain, we believe that security and transparency are the foundation of sustainable innovation,” said Darius Misiukevicius, Product Manager at Honeygain SDK . “Joining AMTSO gives us the opportunity to collaborate with global leaders in cybersecurity and ensure our SDK integration standards remain aligned with the highest levels of trust and compliance.”

Honeygain’s SDK technology enables app developers to diversify their monetization strategies while giving users full control and transparency over how their internet connection is shared. By aligning with AMTSO, Honeygain strengthens its safeguards against misuse and underscores its mission to provide ethical, transparent, and secure monetization alternatives.

About Honeygain

Honeygain is the first-ever app that allows its users to make money online by sharing their Internet connection. The app prioritizes user privacy and security, ensuring a safe and effortless way to generate additional income. Through its innovative referral program, Honeygain offers both individuals and businesses a valuable tool to maximize their earning potential without requiring any additional effort or financial investment.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.